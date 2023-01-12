Marvel Phase 5: Every Disney+ Series Premiering in 2023 – Decider

Stream It Or Skip It: ‘Mariah Carey: Merry Christmas To All!’ on CBS and Paramount+, Where The Singer Continues To Secure Her “Queen Of Christmas” Bid

2023 is a big year for Marvel. The New Year means a new phase full of new superhero shows to get completely psyched for. Phase 5 is here, and the MCU is going places its never been before. This year’s big screen offerings include Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania (Feb. 17), Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 (May 5), and The Marvels (July 28) — and that’s barely even half of the content that Marvel plans on unleashing in 2023.

This year’s slate of TV shows gives us range unlike any we’ve seen since the MCU started turning out small screen content. Not only do we have the first-ever sophomore seasons from some Marvel Studios originals, we also have a couple of spinoffs, some bold new concepts, and an animated series that fans have been waiting almost 30 years for.

So, which Marvel shows are hitting Disney+ this year and when can you expect to watch them? Here’s what we know so far (and as a note, release dates are always subject to change):

Premiere: Early 2023

Starring: Samuel L. Jackson (Nick Fury), Ben Mendelsohn (Talos), Cobie Smulders (Maria Hill), Don Cheadle (James Rhodes), Emilia Clarke, Olivia Colman (Sonya Flasworth), Martin Freeman (Everett K. Ross), Kingsley Ben-Adir (Gravik)



Writer: Kyle Bradstreet (Mr. Robot)

Directors: Thomas Bezucha (Let Him Go), Ali Selim (The Looming Tower)

Episodes: 6

Most likely the first Marvel Show we’ll get in 2023, Secret Invasion puts Nick Fury and Talos in the lead for a spy thriller. The problem: a violent sect of the shape-shifting Skrulls have infiltrated key positions in power. Judging by who’s been cast in the series, it looks like it’ll be up to most of the human, secret agent-y types to set things right.

Premiere: Early 2023

Starring: Jeffrey Wright (The Watcher), Hayley Atwell (Captain Carter)

Writer: A.C. Bradley (What If…? Season 1, Ms. Marvel)

Director: Bryan Andrews (What If…? Season 1)

Episodes: 9

What If…? will return for another round of alternate reality tales, including one that was pushed from Season 1 starring Gamora. Atwell will return to voice Captain Carter, with that character acting as a constant in the otherwise primarily anthology series. It’s also possible that Season 2 will include characters who debuted in Phase 4. And now that we know that versions of characters introduced in What If…? can appear in live-action properties, like Captain Carter did in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, it may be worth paying even closer attention to What If…? Season 2.

Premiere: Mid-2023

Starring: Tom Hiddleston (Loki), Sophia Di Martino (Sylvie), Owen Wilson (Mobius), Gugu Mbatha-Raw (Ravonna Renslayer), Eugene Cordero (Casey), Ke Huy Quan (TVA archivist), Rafael Casal, Kate Dickie

Writers: Eric Martin (Heels)

Director: Justin Benson and Aaron Moorhead (Moon Knight)

Episodes: 6

Loki returns for more multiversal mischief, and this season’s already off to a wild start. Remember how last season the entire existence of the TVA was unraveled and reassembled with Kang front and center? And remember how everyone in this new reality forgot Loki existed? Loki and Sylvie will have a helluva lot of work to do, and this time they’ll be directed by the brains behind Marvel’s other trippy series, Moon Knight.

Premiere: Late 2023

Starring: Dominique Thorne (Riri Williams/Ironheart), Anthony Ramos (The Hood), Alden Ehrenreich, Shea Couleé, Jim Rash, Lyric Ross, Manny Montana, Shakira Barrera, Paul Calderón, Cree Summer

Writers: Chinaka Hodge (head writer; previously wrote for The Midnight Club); Francesca J. Gailes (She-Hulk: Attorney at Law), Jacqueline Gailes (She-Hulk: Attorney at Law), Malarie Howard (In the Dark), Amir K. Sulaiman (Ramy), Cristian Martinez (Good Trouble)

Directors: Sam Bailey (Grown-ish), Angela Barnes (Loot)

Episodes: 6

After the events of Wakanda Forever, Riri Williams will return to school at MIT and try to move on with her life and her studies. But y’all know that’s not going to happen. Making life tough for Riri will be Parker Robbins (Ramos), a smalltime criminal who comes to possess a big-time demon, thus setting up the biggest magic vs. machines fight we’ve seen in the MCU.

Premiere: Late 2023

Starring: Alaqua Cox (Maya Lopez/Echo), Zahn McClarnon (William Lopez), Vincent D’Onofrio (Wilson Fisk/Kingpin), Charlie Cox (Daredevil), Chaske Spencer, Tantoo Cardinal, Devery Jacobs, Cody Lightning, Graham Greene

Writers: Marion Dayre (Better Call Saul)

Directors: Sydney Freeland (Reservation Dogs), Catriona McKenzie (Shining Vale)

Episodes: 6

Spinning out of 2021’s holiday hit Hawkeye comes Echo, a series built around Alaqua Cox’s relentless crime boss. The series will explore Maya Lopez’s backstory, which will no doubt include more of Vincent D’Onofrio as Maya’s “uncle” Wilson Fisk, a.k.a. Kingpin. The series also promises to bring Echo closer to her comic book origins by introducing Daredevil into her personal mythos, thus giving us more of Charlie Cox as the man without fear.

Premiere: Late 2023

Starring: Kathryn Hahn (Agatha Harkness), Debra Jo Rupp (Sharon Davis/”Mrs. Hart”), Emma Caulfield Ford (Sarah Proctor/”Dottie Jones”), Aubrey Plaza, Sasheer Zamata, Patti LuPone, Joe Locke, Maria Dizzia, Ali Ahn

Writers: Jac Schaeffer (WandaVision), Peter Cameron (Werewolf By Night), Cameron Squires (WandaVision), Laura Donney (WandaVision), Megan McDonnell (WandaVision), Laura Monti (Trash Truck), Giovanna Sarquis, Jason Rostovsky

Directors: Jac Schaeffer, Gandja Monteiro (Wednesday)

Episodes: 9

A spinoff of WandaVision, Agatha: Coven of Chaos will focus on Kathryn Hahn’s scene-stealing witch. When last we saw her, she was imprisoned in a sitcom reality confined to one suburban house in Westview. Will she break free of Wanda Maximoff’s curse? Will we see more of Evan Peters as Ralph Bohner? And who are Aubrey Plaza, Sasheer Zamata, and Patti LuPone playing on this show?!

Premiere: Late 2023

Starring: Cal Dodd (Wolverine), Lenore Zann (Rogue), George Buza (Beast), Catherine Disher (Jean Grey), Chris Potter (Gambit), Alison Sealy-Smith (Storm), Adrian Hough (Nightcrawler), Christopher Britton (Mr. Sinister), Alyson Court, Jennifer Hale, Ray Chase, JP Karliak, Jeff Bennett, A.J. LoCascio

Writers: Beau DeMayo (Moon Knight)

Directors: Jake Castorena (Rise of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles), Chase Conley (Kipo and the Age of Wonderbeasts)

Episodes: 10

While this animated series is not part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, it is produced by Marvel Studios — and it’s also a major deal. This series picks up where the iconic ’90s X-Men series left off and stars almost all of the original voice cast as well. Even if this show is set in its own universe, that beloved ’90s cartoon made quite an impact on the MCU proper last year (specifically in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness and Ms. Marvel).

