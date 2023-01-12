Massive iPhone 14 storage! Memory booster up to whopping 2TB eyed – HT Tech

Copyright © HT Media Limited

iPhone 14 rumours and leaks are raising the excitement bar very high for Apple fans. Several reports are suggesting that you will be able to buy the latest iPhone by September or October of this year. But what new will it offer and what will make it different from the iPhone 13, iPhone 12 or iPhone 11, is something that fans really want to know now. Well, the latest reports suggest that in addition to the changes in design, SIM and models, iPhone 14 is expected to come with a maximum capacity of 2TB, but with the QLC flash memory.

Apple keeps bringing the advancement in the features which requires enormous amount of storage, such as the amount of video shooting has increased phenomenally, and also the software updates are getting larger to meet the new requirements. To meet the need of the larger memory, iPhone 14 may come with this QLC flash memory of 2TB, GizChina report suggested. But how it will be different?

QLC, which stands for Quad-level cells, is the latest development in flash storage technology. As the name suggest, QLC stores four bits per cell. Flash memory was made with the aim of storing a single bit in a single cell, which is known as single-level cell technology (SLC). However, employing a range of voltages, it was soon realised that a cell could store more than one state. But consumers will have concerns too about the upgrade of QLC flash memory, as the QLC performance and reliability is not that good as TLC (triple-layer cell memory)

According to the previous leaks and reports, the iPhone 14 design will move forward with the notch design which we have seen from iPhone X and feature a center pill-shaped punch-hole design. Though it is uncertain whether the iPhone 14 will feature a pill-shaped notch design or not, but it is certain that the screen ratio will be significantly increased. Besides this, the major change with the iPhone 14 is that Apple is expected to ditch the SIM slot in the next iPhone series. If it’s true then, instead of a SIM slot Apple will provide you the option of eSIM. Also, iPhone 14 may not feature a triple-rear camera setup and will bring a 48MP lens. Though, to see what actually iPhone 14 will look like, we have to wait for the official announcement from the company itself.

