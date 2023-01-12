BTC price recovers to 3-day highs as new whale support forms at $19.2K – Cointelegraph

At least some were buying the dip below $20,000, data shows, while PlanB fields fresh criticism of his stock-to-flow BTC price models.

Bitcoin (BTC) held steady at the June 20 Wall Street open as nervous traders waited for a short-term trend decision.

Data from Cointelegraph Markets Pro and TradingView showed BTC/USD climbing to just shy of $21,000 at the time of writing, a three-day high.

The weekend had spooked the majority of the market and liquidated speculators with a trip to $17,600, marking Bitcoin’s lowest levels since November 2020.

Now, with United States equities cool at the start of the week, comparative calm characterized the largest cryptocurrency.

“Nice reaction off of the bottom of our 16K–20K demand zone,” popular trading account Credible Crypto commented on the weekend’s price action.

When in doubt, zoom out

The idea of focusing on HTF, or higher timeframe price structures was shared by various commentators as the week began.

“BTC is in a macro bottoming period for this cycle,” fellow trader and analyst Rekt Capital continued.

Rekt Capital additionally described a $20,000 BTC price as a “gift” to buyers.

“BTC data science shows that anything below $35,000 is an area that has historically yielded outsized ROI for long-term Bitcoin investors,” part of a tweet on the day read.

On-chain analytics resource Whalemap meanwhile highlighted dip-buying by major investors at levels below the seminal $20,000.

New whale level has formed over the weekend’s dump.

The accumulation is quite large, >100k BTC, and happened on the 18th of June.

Prior to that, a large portion of Dec 2018 Bitcoins have moved from the previous 4k bottom… Could be OTC

Looks like a great short-term support pic.twitter.com/rJbV26ZifG

Bitcoin heading below its prior halving cycle all-time high, meanwhile, increased pressure on the popular stock-to-flow (S2F) BTC price models — and criticism of them.

Related: ‘Worst quarter ever’ for stocks — 5 things to know in Bitcoin this week

As market analyst Zack Voell openly called S2F a “scam” on social media, quant analyst PlanB, its creator, maintained that the theory behind it remained sound.

“Most indicators (S2F, RSI, 200WMA, Realized, etc.) are at extreme levels,” he explained in part of a Twitter post on June 18.

Voell’s comments had come after BTC/USD dipped below the second standard deviation band relative to the S2F predicted price for the first time.

Bitcoin isn’t dead.

But the Stock-to-Flow scam absolutely is. pic.twitter.com/ZYZ0NR8n92

As PlanB noted, Bitcoin’s relative strength index, or RSI, was at its lowest level in history over the weekend. A classic overbought vs. oversold indicator, RSI essentially suggests that BTC/USD is trading much lower than its fundamentals warrant, based on historical context.

