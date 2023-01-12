Samsung could soon release stable Android 13 update to Galaxy … – SamMobile – Samsung news

© 2023 SamMobile

Four weeks ago, Samsung released the beta version of One UI 5.0 for the Galaxy A52. One week later, the phone received the second One UI 5.0 beta update. Now, it looks like the South Korean firm is also working to bring the Android 13 update to the Galaxy A52s 5G very soon.

It has been revealed that Samsung is internally testing the stable version of Android 13-based One UI 5.0. The test firmware has been spotted on Samsung’s servers with version A528BXXU1DVJG. This version of the software is being tested in India, so it is possible that the Galaxy A52s 5G will get the Android 13 update first in India.

Note that the South Korean firm did not open the One UI 5.0 Beta program for the Galaxy A52s 5G. So, the company might release the stable update directly. According to the company’s One UI 5.0 release schedule for the German, Malaysian, and South Korean markets, the Galaxy A52s 5G will get the stable Android 13 update in December 2022.

One UI 5.0 brings a slightly refreshed UI design, featuring the expanded Color Palette feature, stacked widgets, and bigger app icons in the notifications area. The company has also updated all its stock apps to bring a better design language and more features. There is a Connected Devices menu and a simplified Security & Privacy section.

Samsung has also added OCR capabilities to the Camera, Gallery, and Samsung Keyboard apps. With the One UI 5.0 update, the South Korean firm has also improved the privacy and security of the phone and added more accessibility features to its software.

