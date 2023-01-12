iOS 16: When will the first public beta be released? – Macworld

When you purchase through links in our articles, we may earn a small commission. This doesn’t affect our editorial independence .

When iOS 16 lands on your iPhone this fall, it’s going to bring a ton of awesome new features. But you don’t have to wait until September to try them out. If you’re brave, you can download and install the iOS 16 beta–just expect there to be some bugs and problems along the way.

Apple released a Developer Beta of iOS 16 on Monday, June 6, right after iOS 16 was announced at the WWDC keynote. But it’s a very early, buggy release, meant for registered developers that need to test their software and begin making use of new frameworks and APIs. If you’re not a registered developer, you have to wait for the public beta, coming sometime in July. Here’s everything Apple has said about the beta and what we can infer from past releases.

Update 07/11/22: The Public beta of iOS 16 is out now. Here’s how to sign up for the beta and install it.

During the WWDC Keynote, Tim Cook closed by saying “Our OS releases will be available as developer betas today, and each of them will have a public beta next month.” At a bare minimum, that means we can expect the iOS 16 Public beta in July.

But that doesn’t really narrow things down much, so let’s look at past releases to see if we can learn more about what we can expect.

Looking at the modern history of iOS releases, then, we can see that a second Developer beta typically follows between two and three weeks after the first, and the first public beta follows within a week. Beta releases almost never come on a Friday. In a tweet on June 22, Mark Gurman of Bloomberg reported that the first public beta “should be out the week of July 11.”

Our best guess, looking at the history, would be that the developer beta 2 would release sometime between June 27 and June 30, and the first public beta would release the following week–the first week of July.

While the first public beta of iOS 16 is still some weeks away, you can already register so your device will be ready when it’s available.

The beta profile is usually available well before the first beta release. If you have it installed, you’ll be all set when the Public beta releases in July. All you will need to do is go to Settings > General and tap Software Update to install the Public beta.

Read our complete guide on how to sign up for and install the iOS developer or public betas.

