Charity Angél Dawson, Jeff Blumenkrantz, and More Join Disney's … – TheaterMania.com

Paper Mill Playhouse has announced complete casting for its upcoming production of Disney's Hercules, set to run February 16-March 19.

As previously reported, the cast will star Bradley Gibson (The Lion King) in the title role, alongside Tony winner Shuler Hensley (The Music Man) as Hades, Tony winner James Monroe Iglehart (Aladdin) as Phil, and Isabelle McCalla (The Prom) as Meg. Featured cast members will also include Jeff Blumenkrantz (Bright Star) as Panic and Reggie De Leon (Aladdin) as Pain, alongside the Muses: Charity Angél Dawson (Waitress) as Clio, Tiffany Mann (Waitress) as Calliope, Anastacia McCleskey (Caroline, or Change) as Thalia, Destinee Rea (The Book of Mormon) as Terpsichore, and Rashidra Scott (Company) as Melpomene.

Joining them in the company will be Kathryn Allison (Company) as Despina, Allyson Kaye Daniel (1776) as Aunt Tithesis/Lachesis, Lucia Giannetta (Broadway and PMP's A Bronx Tale: The Musical) as Atropos, Jesse Nager (Motown: The Musical) as Nessus, Kristen Faith Oei (Lincoln Center's The King & I) as Hera, Dennis Stowe (Aladdin) as Zeus, and Anne Fraser Thomas (PMP's Sister Act) as Clotho,

Rounding out the ensemble are Joshua Buscher, Marcus Cobb, Zachary Downer, Ryan Fitzgerald, Kendall LeShanti, Chani Maisonet, Skye Mattox, Jason W. McCollum, Erin Moore, JJ Niemann, Gabrielle Reid, Adam Roberts, Ben Roseberry, Christine Shepard, Chiara Trentalange, and Lamont Walker II.

Based on the 1997 animated film, Hercules is about a muscle-bound demi-god and his search for belonging. It features music by Academy Award-winner Alan Menken (Beauty and the Beast), lyrics by Tony Award winner David Zippel (City of Angels), and a book by Tony Award winner Robert Horn (Tootsie) and Kwame Kwei-Armah (artistic director of London's Young Vic).

Lear deBessonet directs, with music supervision by Michael Kosarin and choreography by Chase Brock and Tanisha Scott.The creative team also includes scenic design by Dane Laffrey, costume design by Emilio Sosa, lighting design by Jeff Croiter, sound design by Kai Harada, puppet design and direction by James Ortiz, hair and wig design by Mia M. Neal, and special effects design by Jeremy Chernick.

