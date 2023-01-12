Horizontal lines on iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 14 Pro Max displays cause complaints – Pricebaba Daily

There have been reports of horizontal lines appearing on screens after powering on the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max. Reddit users and members of Apple’s community forum have reported that green and yellow lines are flashing across their iPhone screens when the device is turned on. As per some users, Apple has clarified that the problem with flashing lines has nothing to do with hardware. The problem is said to be an iOS bug rather than a problem with Apple’s software. On the other hand, it has been reported by some iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max users that the issue began with iOS 16.2, while others claim it was present in older iOS 16 versions.

Reddit and Apple community forums have been flooded with complaints about the horizontal lines crossing the screen when an iPhone 14 Pro or iPhone 14 Pro Max is waking from sleep or starting up. The horizontal lines vary in colour and number, however, green and yellow are the most common. A few users claim the glitch isn’t constant. In another case, the lines disappeared after a few seconds.



The company is aware of the ongoing issue. In a tweet earlier this week, the company’s support team asked affected users to provide more information about their devices and what version of iOS they are running.

The affected users have also searched for workarounds to solve the problem. Several people report that turning off Always On Display has resolved this issue. Resetting the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max has also been reported to work by some iPhone users.

Developers and public beta testers are currently testing iOS 16.3, but the update won’t launch until early next year. Apple Music Sing, Apple’s new Freeform app, and more are included in iOS 16.2, the latest version of iOS 16.



