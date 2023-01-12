Elon Musk's Twitter Drives Even Its Early Employees to Mastodon – Bloomberg

Bloomberg Markets Asia. Live from Hong Kong, bringing you the most important global business and breaking markets news information as it happens.
Philippines May Not Fill Onion Imports on Tight Conditions: USDA
Bank of Korea Hikes Key Rate as Tightening Cycle Winds Down
Markets That Once Trembled at Inflation and the Fed Are Calming Down
US Will Dodge Recession and Markets Will Rally, Ariel’s Rogers Says
BOJ Watchers See Earlier Policy Shift After December’s Surprise
US Releases Stockpiled Tamiflu Supplies Amid Cold, Flu Treatment Shortages
Musk Says San Francisco Jurors Dislike Him With ‘Passion’
FAA Computer Failure Caused by Personnel Who Damaged Data File
India iPhone Breakthrough Masks Struggle to Boost Manufacturing
SoftBank-Backed SVF Investment SPAC Set to Delist Shares, Refund Shareholders
Billionaire Ex-Premier, Former General Vie for Czech Presidency
Biden Special Counsel Robert Hur Once Oversaw Robert Mueller
Higher Rates and Falling Prices Hammer Kiwi Homeowners
Perez’s Related to Join Group Developing Florida Yacht Show Site
Lisa Marie Presley, Singer And Daughter of Elvis, Dies At 54
Singapore’s Art-Hub Ambitions Get Turbocharged by Record Wealth
When Terminator Robots Police Loan Markets
Elon Musk’s New Year’s Resolution Is to Stop Selling Shares
Japan’s Standing Is Rising. Not So Its Leader’s
Climate Data Startups Take Science Off Campus and Into Boardrooms
Housing Pain to Continue Until Economy Slows and Prices Fall
Young Bankers Who Got Used to Smooth Sailing Prepare for a Storm
Powerful India Hindu Group Hints at Support for LGBTQ Couples
Human Rights Watch Says Tories Are Stripping Away Fundamental Rights
Gas or Electric? Talk of a Stove Ban Sparks Debate About Which Cooks Better
Irrawaddy Dolphins Near Extinction as Mekong Region Develops
Indianapolis Gets Serious About Car Crash Investigations
NYC Mayor Goes Up Against Other City Leaders in Fight Over Spending Cuts
Mapping the Death of NYC’s Cheap Slice
Bitcoin Mining in 2023: No Rest for the Weary (Podcast)
FTX Debacle Impels UAE to Assess Its Crypto Ambitions (Podcast)
How Did Binance Come to Dominate Crypto? (Podcast)
Twitter headquarters in San Francisco.
Kurt Wagner
Even former Twitter executives are heading to Mastodon. But first…
Today’s must-reads:
Elon Musk's Twitter Drives Even Its Early Employees to Mastodon – Bloomberg
