Your 2023 Horoscope Guide: What's In Store For Your Money, Sex … – Marie Claire

What’s do the planets have in store for you this year? Read our annual horoscope guide to help you navigate the cosmic forces at play.

Mars knocks a health or fitness goal out of the park towards the end of March and into May. The fiery planet boosts your energy, lifting you out of the doldrums and into an upbeat mindset. Use this joie de vivre to ask for something your heart has long desired. With high-vibing Mars backing you, anything is possible! Family is your world, so you could overreact when October’s lunar eclipse triggers your home zone. Stay strong, hold the fort and don’t neglect your self-care.

LOVE, LOVE, LOVE

May’s full moon pushes you out of your romantic comfort zone. If you’ve hoped and prayed that your secret crush will have eyes for you, your dream could come true. But there’s a catch: la luna wants you to take the initiative, Cancer. Set aside self-doubt and adopt an attitude of “if it’s meant to be, it will be”. Chances are, you’ll be pleasantly surprised. At the same time, couples make a radical decision. Some crabs get engaged or welcome a baby, while others celebrate a milestone. Congrats!

CASH AND CAREER

Pluto enters your money house for the first time since forever! The planet that rules transformation intends to make big changes. This mega cosmic shift is unlikely to go unnoticed and won’t be easy breezy. Still, with some savvy attention and willingness to crunch the numbers, you can turn your financial landscape from an arid desert into a flourishing garden. Your money-making hotspot is from March until June, so make hay while the sun shines.

THE STARS SHINE ON

Your financial landscape.

SELF-LOVE TIP

Invest in your physical health and you’ll reap mental and emotional rewards too.

YOUR MANTRA FOR THE YEAR

I claim financial abundance.

POWER DATES

January 7: The full moon inspires you to tell someone special how much they mean to you.

March 23: Pluto grows your money-making potential.

April 20: The solar eclipse unlocks a stellar work opportunity.

The new year sees you commit to becoming the best version of yourself, starting with an attitudinal shift born out of a full-circle moment. It’s fair to say last year presented you with some challenges. But this year, you’ll wrap up the lessons learnt and wisdom gained with a beautiful, tidy bow. May brings insight into a tricky situation and understanding of why someone behaved the way they did. That’s when you’ll lift your gaze to the bigger, brighter and better possibilities that await.

LOVE, LOVE, LOVE

Looking for love? Venus asks why your romantic choices haven’t led you to where you want to be. Perhaps your crushes haven’t matched your vibe. In that case, radical Uranus suggests dating someone wildly different from your usual type. Give it a go! Couples receive a helping hand from an outside source. May is a gorgeous month for romance, particularly if you and your sweetheart have been doing it tough. Lean on each other and appreciate the little things that sparked your initial attraction.

CASH AND CAREER

Jupiter works its networking magic for Scorpios in May, when collaboration or new partnership proves mutually beneficial by increasing profits or building your brands. December is a great month to expand your social media reach if you have an online business, as Pluto tidies up loose ends in your communications sector then. Work wise, if something is on your mind, December is the best time to spit it out. Avoid asking for a raise from July to September when Venus backtracks through your career sector.

THE STARS SHINE ON

Your mental and physical wellbeing.

SELF-LOVE TIP

Treat yourself as a token of appreciation for lessons learnt.

YOUR MANTRA FOR THE YEAR

I move forward with grace and certainty.

POWER DATES

March 23: Pluto enters your family zone, triggering a necessary change on the home front.

May 6: The solar eclipse in your sign brings a challenging situation to a close.

October 29: The lunar eclipse adds the final piece to a relationship puzzle.

Saturn hasn’t visited your sign in nearly three decades. So when the serious planet comes around it’s time to get down to business. While 2023 won’t be fun-filled or crammed with glittering events, it is a year brimming with fantastic progress and productivity. Roll up your sleeves and disciplined Saturn promises to reward you. Midyear, Jupiter breaks your daily grind with a lovely holiday. If you can’t afford five-star luxury, a camping trip or weekend with the girls is just as good.

LOVE, LOVE, LOVE

If Saturn gets a say in your relationships, it’s all or nothing. This suits you perfectly if you’re single because you’re sick of messing around. You’re craving the love you’ve seen in The Notebook and nothing less will do. If you’re happily dating your forever person and waiting for a proposal, you could say “yes!” in March, with the full moon’s blessing. Couples make an extra commitment towards the end of June with a down payment on a home, the birth of a baby or the start-up of a business.

CASH AND CAREER

Venus shows you the money in February. Go ahead and spoil yourself, Pisces – you deserve it. From March, frugal Saturn cuts those extra costs and debts you don’t need. Run through your direct debits and eliminate services no longer used. Saturn’s motto is a penny saved is a dollar earned. Adopt the same philosophy to grow your money tree. December’s career stars shimmer, leading you onwards and upwards in an existing field of expertise or an entirely different professional arena. Show ’em what you’ve got!

THE STARS SHINE ON

Progress, productivity and getting to where you want to be.

SELF-LOVE TIP

Celebrate each baby step you take towards your goals.

YOUR MANTRA FOR THE YEAR

I merge my heart and head to make wise choices.

POWER DATES

February 20: The new moon begins a fresh romantic chapter.

March 8: Saturn sees you taking a grown-up decision that makes you proud.

August 31: The blue moon in your sign brings an emotional situation to a head.

Last December was full-on for Geminis. Fortunately the Mars retrograde ends in mid-January, easing burnout and tension. Get away on a well-deserved summer holiday or take a break from the monotony of your routine for your mental, emotional and physical health. Whether it’s formal training, an educational course or a deep dive into the school of life, you’ll learn new tricks in 2023. You’re naturally curious, so you’ll absorb the cosmos’ lessons like a straight-A student to become smarter, stronger and fiercer.

LOVE, LOVE, LOVE

Venus enters your sign in April, meaning Glow up (with a capital G)! If you’re super critical of your appearance, the beauty planet fixes that. What has this got to do with love? Well, plenty. When you feel good about yourself, that same confidence spills into your relationships because the quality of your connections reflects your self-esteem. And when your vibe skyrockets, you’re more likely to attract like-minded lovers or positive experiences in your existing relationship.

CASH AND CAREER

Your job demands a lot of you in March, but putting in the hard yards guarantees success for the remainder of the year. Saturn sends a contract to your inbox or negotiates a dazzling deal. If you’ve put in the groundwork, your career stars shine bright. Go the extra mile and you won’t look back. That said, stepping up the ladder of success means letting go of another work commitment, which isn’t an easy task for someone who prides themselves on keeping all the balls in the air.

THE STARS SHINE ON

Your glowing, gorgeous good looks.

SELF-LOVE TIP

Be the person you wish to attract (romantically and platonically).

YOUR MANTRA FOR THE YEAR

I give myself permission to advance one step at a time.

POWER DATES

April 11: It’s glow-up time!

May 15: Mercury, your planetary ruler, flows forward, permitting you to relax and rejuvenate.

November 27: The full moon in your sign brings an emotional situation to a climactic head.

This is your year, Libra! But before you find your groove, the cosmos intends to shake and wake you. So while 2023 is set to sparkle, there are twists and turns to navigate. In other words, things will not be dull. October’s eclipse pinpoints an improved direction or sea-change, with a life-altering decision, new job, home or relationship on the cards. This shift builds throughout the first nine months of the year, allowing time to contemplate whether you continue sticking to the status quo or move with the times. Hint: choose the latter.

LOVE, LOVE, LOVE

Sexually speaking, Pluto turns up the heat from March until June. Throw away your nice-girl image and act out your wildest fantasies in the bedroom – or wherever you fancy. Whoa! Venus sweetens singles’ love zones in November and December with a passionate encounter that has longevity written all over it. Make sure you get out and about because you are more likely to meet a special someone in a real-life scenario than through a dating app.

CASH AND CAREER

May and October are your money months in 2023. The eclipses make financial adjustments you won’t see coming, so avoid acting on money decisions or plans at those times. Let the cosmos exercise its will and step in to work with the changes once the eclipse dust has settled. By October, you’ll better understand your financial position and how to reconfigure your budget. Lavish Venus fills your purse when your money stars hit the jackpot in December – just in time for a very merry Christmas indeed.

THE STARS SHINE ON

Your bank balance.

SELF-LOVE TIP

Prioritise your sexual needs, wants and desires. It’s time to get wild.

YOUR MANTRA FOR THE YEAR

I embrace my inner seductress.

POWER DATES

March 23: Pluto in your love zone deepens your desires – act on them!

October 15: The solar eclipse in your sign offers clues on tweaking your work/life balance.

December 5: Venus shows you the money!

When Pluto enters your sign in March, prepare to be thrust onto the celestial centrestage. This is mega astro news because Pluto hasn’t visited your sign since the 18th century. And for you, this means epic changes are due. The transformational planet is empowering, giving you the courage to walk away from worn-out patterns and paradigms. You’ll embrace new and improved relationships, massive career shifts and more profitable money matters. What’s the catch? Pluto hangs around only until June. So set the wheels in motion. Your destiny awaits!

LOVE, LOVE, LOVE

In 2023, your level of self-awareness is reflected in the quality of your relationships. Make self-improvement your priority and you’ll enhance your connections. If you’re looking for that once-in-a-lifetime spark, passion planet Pluto makes it happen between March and June. But if you’re happily settled with your forever person, these months heat up erotic action. Explore each other’s bodies and fantasies with abandon and let your inner sex goddess run wild and free.

CASH AND CAREER

Saturn tightens your purse strings early in the year, forcing you to rethink your budgeting strategy. If you overspent at Christmas, save extra hard until March, because that’s when the cosmos steps in with a solution to your financial problems. Still, it’s not a quick fix, so you’ll have to be patient and show some self-restraint. You’ve got this, though. In terms of career, the world is your oyster. Shine bright and loud until an authority figure takes notice. They will in May, when the lunar eclipse hits a high note in your professional sector.

THE STARS SHINE ON

Your ability to transform any part of your life that’s not making the cut.

SELF-LOVE TIP

It’s a big year but don’t expect overnight changes. You’re a magnificent work in progress.

YOUR MANTRA FOR THE YEAR

I embrace change with dignity and healthy self-interest.

POWER DATES

January 22: The new moon in your sign brings a flash of genius.

March 23 until June 11: Pluto hands you a magic wand. Turn your life in any direction you choose.

May 17: Jupiter creates more family togetherness.

The moon’s node thrusts your sign into the cosmic limelight in 2023, meaning this year is a game-changer for Rams. You’ll question where life is going and the control you have over your destiny. The good news is that you’re the captain of your ship, which you can steer in any direction you fancy. All you have to figure out is which destination makes your heart sing loudest. Attend to home renovations, repairs or an interior-design blitz by December’s full moon.

LOVE, LOVE, LOVE

Venus’ retrograde through your love zone puts romantic relationships under a cosmic microscope. Connections that once seemed effortless come up against a roadblock from July until early September but please don’t panic. Provided you and your forever person are built on solid foundations, challenges are simply opportunities to fortify your commitment. Single? Reflect on what rocks your relationship boat. The second half of 2023 sees devout singles pair up, while troubled couples call it quits once and for all.

CASH AND CAREER

Last year Pluto made waves in your professional sector that sometimes felt like a tsunami. But this planetary poke has a purpose and from mid-June onwards you’ll realise what that is. Everything that’s happened, including your thoughts, doubts and workplace conflicts, is working towards discovering your true passion and purpose. So if you’re contemplating a career change, expect it to happen in the last half of the year. October’s lunar eclipse lands a money solution in your lap.

THE STARS SHINE ON

Your vocational goals.

SELF-LOVE TIP

Fill your own cup before anyone else’s.

YOUR MANTRA FOR THE YEAR

I control my destiny.

POWER DATES

April 20: The solar eclipse in your sign gives you the courage to make a necessary change.

July 18: The moon’s node lights up your destiny and a new path forward.

July 23: Venus steps back to help you reflect on love, offering fresh insights

and a romantic resolution.

This year kicks off with a bang, thanks to mighty Mars shifting gears in your social sector. Expect party invitations galore, so you’ll want to shop for an outfit that’s a bit extra in January. Some Leos are shy (believe it or not) but even the most introverted lionesses will be hunting down the limelight at the start of the year. Your two hottest topics in 2023 are love and money. With a shrewd savings plan and a bit of romantic introspection, you can make huge strides forward in these areas.

LOVE, LOVE, LOVE

Venus’ rewind causes a relationship reassessment or conflict in July. Luckily, by August the love planet and the sun’s precise alignment supports all things romance, and this celestial rendezvous is happening in your sign. Communication runs as smooth as silk during this time, so bring up a sticky subject with your partner. Meanwhile, singles need only ask the universe to manifest their perfect match. Creating a vision board with clear images of your heart’s desire is an excellent way of doing that.

CASH AND CAREER

In March, Saturn cuts ties with a financial partner, scheme or investment that’s no longer lucrative. By May, Jupiter suggests a fantastic opportunity to increase your wealth. Don’t over-commit or spend beyond your means, though. If you’ve been toiling away behind the scenes on a passion project or important deal, October’s eclipse brings it to fruition. Remember that you reap what you sow. To celebrate a career win, invest your best efforts in the first nine months of the year.

THE STARS SHINE ON

Your love life.

SELF-LOVE TIP

Value your inner beauty and others will too.

YOUR MANTRA FOR THE YEAR

I am a love magnet. I attract respectful relationships.

POWER DATES

August 13: A date night sweeps you off your feet.

May 17: Jupiter offers a helping hand, a generous gift or a professional leg up.

October 29: The lunar eclipse awards recognition for a job well done.

Ideally you sit in that sweet spot between work and partying, but 2023 could tip the scales into workaholic territory, which doesn’t gel with your happy-go-lucky vibe. By late April, the new moon eclipse reminds you how important it is to have fun. Then in May, exuberant Jupiter bounces into your wellbeing zone, bolstering your physical reserves just in time for winter. And from March until June, Pluto instigates a robust conversation, negotiation or contract with the potential to turn your life around.

LOVE, LOVE, LOVE

It’s a mammoth year for love! In July, the moon’s north node makes a cosmic shift, activating your romantic destiny. Relationships on shaky ground fall to the wayside this year. Everyone goes through ups and downs but if things are troubled beyond repair, prepare for the final goodbye. Ultimately the news is good as the cosmos wipes your slate clean to invite in higher love. Single? You’ll celebrate New Year’s Eve with your soulmate. Other loved-up pairs make a giant commitment, taking their relationship up a notch or two.

CASH AND CAREER

Venus’ backwards spin reviews an overseas financial commitment. Avoid putting all your eggs in one money basket from July until September. If you have an international investment portfolio, spread your money across a diverse range of shares, stocks and funds, and dodge high-risk schemes. Mercury’s rewind in August and September sees you fine-tuning your ambitions and professional expectations with a lucrative career opportunity.

THE STARS SHINE ON

Relationship make-ups, break-ups and breakthroughs.

SELF-LOVE TIP

Set clear intentions for your relationships, knowing that you deserve the best that love has to offer.

YOUR MANTRA FOR THE YEAR

I deserve to take time out for myself.

POWER DATES

March 23: Pluto calls on you to embrace your personal and professional power.

July 18: Your love destiny arrives!

May 17: Jupiter, your planetary ruler, initiates a new and improved health kick.

Mercury’s notorious retrograde doesn’t have to turn your world upside down. In fact, the communication planet’s rewind can be valuable if you use your astro-smarts. How? Slow down. Go back over missed details at work or in conversation. April and May are brilliant for fine-tuning or revisiting a unique project, plan or significant undertaking. By October you’ll have wrapped up last year’s confidence destroyer. That’s when it’s time to rise, shine and back yourself, Taurus!

LOVE, LOVE, LOVE

Let’s face it, you love to love. Venus, the planet of amore, rules your sign, meaning you’re happiest when you’re blissing out in a healthy, fulfilling relationship. But the cosmos tugs your love security blanket out from under you when your planetary ruler goes retrograde in July. Ultimately this temporary bout of instability asks questions that lead to the best outcome and a relationship chapter that takes your heart to greater heights. This year brings the shake-up you need to level-up an existing relationship or find “the one” if you’re single.

CASH AND CAREER

Pluto whispers, “Step up to the plate, you can do it!” Don’t let self-doubt sabotage a career goal, especially from March until June. The planet that rules all things high and mighty steals the attention of an influential person who has your professional progress firmly in their sights. Believe in what you bring to the table, Taurus. Your rise to the top has arrived! By year’s end, savvy Mercury pays off a debt or gets the tick of approval for a substantial loan.

THE STARS SHINE ON

Your budget and cash flow.

SELF-LOVE TIP

Believe in yourself before asking anyone else to do the same.

YOUR MANTRA FOR THE YEAR

I have everything it takes (and more) to smash my goal.

POWER DATES

April 21 until May 15: Mercury retrograde gives you pause to refine and review.

May 18: Jupiter’s link to Pluto puts you in touch with people in high places.

October 29: The lunar eclipse in your sign wraps up a two-year saga

Mercury’s backwards spin through your sign tests your patience in 2023, but you can make the thoughtful planet’s introspective mood work to your advantage. Consider a business or personal relationship that you left without proper closure. Perhaps you rushed a project, promise or campaign in the first half of 2023 without dotting your I’s or crossing your Ts (very unlike you). In that case, Mercury supports a redo or, better still, a second chance by September. By the year’s end, you’ll celebrate a family milestone or attend the party of the century in spectacular style and fanfare.

LOVE, LOVE, LOVE

Serious Saturn sorts out the relationship wheat from the chaff. If you’ve pinned your hopes on someone who’s fallen short of the mark, March is the best time to wave goodbye. On the flip side, couples who make the grade step up commitment. If that’s you, expect an introduction to your future in-laws. Married Virgos may buy a house, discover a rental gem or welcome a little addition to their family in 2023. April’s solar eclipse cracks open your heart, plunging you into deeper emotional depths.

CASH AND CAREER

Mars boosts your self-confidence in January, helping you to ask for a salary increase or promotion. Just be mindful of how you approach your boss, otherwise you’ll receive a reference letter instead. If that happens, though, don’t stress. You’ll be moving onwards and upwards in a different place of employment. April and October’s eclipses across your financial axis present a new savings plan or investment strategy. Do your background research and, if the numbers add up, follow through with optimistic caution.

THE STARS SHINE ON

Deeper relationship connection and commitment.

SELF-LOVE TIP

To enhance intimacy, open your heart and let love in.

YOUR MANTRA FOR THE YEAR

I acknowledge the beauty in my vulnerability.

POWER DATES

April 20: The solar eclipse takes you to new sexual heights.

November 4: Saturn’s forward flow gives a relationship a shove in the right direction.

March 23: Pluto enters your health zone, revamping your wellness strategy.

Last year was tough. Pluto tested you and sometimes pushed your limits but here you are: stronger and more resilient than ever. The good news is that you get a break from your burdens, especially from March until June. You’ll feel as light as a feather, like the cosmos has lifted an enormous weight off your shoulders. Kick up your heels and have fun. In mid-June, Pluto returns to your sign for its last hurrah. Use the second half of 2023 to find closure and look forward to a lighter, brighter future.

LOVE, LOVE, LOVE

Throughout 2023, Jupiter and Neptune’s tango tests your love boundaries. How far are you willing to go to accommodate someone else’s needs? Relationships are give and take, but make sure you’re not tipping the balance in someone else’s favour. Remember: your heart deserves blissful love too. October’s lunar eclipse encourages you to take back your power, and it’s incredible how this attitudinal shift positively affects your relationship. The same can be said for singles: be the person you wish to attract.

CASH AND CAREER

Massive money shifts are due mid-year, so start researching more lucrative opportunities in March. Perhaps you’ll move money from one investment to another in favour of a higher-paying option, or you’ll refinance your home. An increased salary or new job is also on the horizon. One thing’s for sure, how you make, spend and grow money is a major focus for you. Pay attention to everyday expenses because small outgoings add up.

THE STARS SHINE ON

Your personal power.

SELF-LOVE TIP

Pat yourself on the back for everything you’ve survived so far, and set your dial to thrive!

YOUR MANTRA FOR THE YEAR

I turn each experience into an opportunity for growth, strength and empowerment.

POWER DATES

March 23: Pluto leads you to make a significant monetary decision.

July 3: The full moon in your sign opens your eyes, elevating your vision for future goals.

November 6: Jupiter and Neptune reinforce your relationship boundaries. Make sure you stick to them.

