Tesla a stock ‘you want to own 3-5 years from now,’ strategist says – Yahoo Finance

Laffer Tengler Investments CEO and Chief Investment Officer Nancy Tengler joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss the state of Tesla stock amid its recent struggles, why earnings season could bring disappointment for investors, and the odds of a recession.

DAVE BRIGGS: Let’s get to closing bell on Wall Street.

All right, there’s your closing bell on Wall Street for this Tuesday. And nice to see a lot of green, all green on this board as the Dow raises 187 points, just over a half a percent. The S&P also finishes on the upside, up 27 points. And the NASDAQ, the big gainer on the day despite everything we make of this higher rate environment, usually the most sensitive to these higher rates, which the Fed has continued to reiterate are not going to be lowered in ’23, up 106 points, more than 1% gainer on the day, Seana.

SEANA SMITH: All right. Let’s talk about what this could mean here for stocks for the remainder of the year. Certainly off to a strong start, if we want to call it that. We want to bring in Nancy Tengler, Laffer Tengler Investments CEO and chief investment officer.

Nancy, it’s great to have you here in studio. So certainly has been a stronger start to 2023. Lots of questions about what the next couple of months are going to look like. What’s your big takeaway of the trading action that we have seen so far and what that signals?

NANCY TENGLER: Well, Seana, thanks so much for having me. Yeah, I think a couple of things. You know, we got oversold. And we wrote a piece at the end of the year that said we thought investors were too pessimistic, and we started adding some risk back into our portfolios. But I don’t think we’re done.

I think we have to get through earnings season, and we will see some disappointments. We’ll see a little bit of volatility, I suspect. But I think in the second half of the year or by the end of the year, the market’s going to be up in a– not in a huge way, but in a normal way, you know, low double digits, potentially, with volatility in the first half of the year. So we’ve been actively adding to different aspects, different sectors within our equity portfolios.

DAVE BRIGGS: Yeah, Nancy. Nice to see you. Dave here. A lot are calling for 3,000, 3,200 low for the S&P. Do you think the bottom is in? And you talked about earnings, what do you expect we’ll learn come Friday when the big banks start reporting?

NANCY TENGLER: Yeah. So I wish I knew that, Dave. It’s good to see you. But I do think that they should benefit from a rising rate environment. We think– our favorite bank for 2023 is Goldman Sachs because we think they’re going to– the volatility will help the trading revenues. We think you’re going to start to see M&A activity pick up.

A lot of companies, even with rising interest rates, have a tremendous amount of cash on their balance sheets. And there’s some really attractive valuations out there for companies to snap up. So we think, you know, they’ll probably be a little bit better than expected, and that that will at least put a nice floor under the market going into the rest of earnings.

SEANA SMITH: Nancy, even ahead of earnings season you mentioned the fact that you were actively adding. What do you like right now given all that uncertainty ahead?

NANCY TENGLER: Well, so we just initiated a position, Seana, in Tesla. We thought that the sell off had gotten overdone. We’d owned it years ago when Elon was in much bigger trouble than he is right now. Remember, he had SEC after him. He was sleeping on the floor of the plant. He was doing, you know, podcasts drinking whiskey and smoking a bong with Joe Rogan. And he was losing staff in a meaningful way.

We learned– we took a double in the stock and we got out, and we left a lot of money on the table. I think when you look at the growth, even with the demand slowdown, this is a stock you’re going to want to own three to five years from now. Maybe not for the next three months, but that will give us an opportunity to add to our position. So that’s one name on the risk side.

And then on the non-risk side, we’re dividend– generally, the majority of our assets are in dividend growth strategies. So we’re adding names– adding to names, like Oracle. We’re adding to Chubb. And so a little bit of non-risk and a little bit of risk, and we’re barbelling our portfolios accordingly.

DAVE BRIGGS: And Nancy, the markets continue to move up and down with just about every time a Fed official opens his or her mouth. You are listening to the bond market. What is it telling you is around the corner?

NANCY TENGLER: So the bond market is having a big fight with the Fed right now. I think it’s telling us that the Fed is not going to be as aggressive as they say they are, that we may, in fact, get a recession. But it won’t be terribly deep. And my money is on the bond market because let’s not forget that the dot plots that were the Fed’s own predictions in December of 2021, didn’t even see us getting to 3% yield until 2024 on the Fed funds rate.

And so I think we have to keep that in mind. This is a Fed that’s been wrong at every major turning point, beginning with when Chair Powell took over in 2018. I mean, his first bear market was in 2018, October to– early October to Christmas Eve. So I’m suspicious that the rhetoric isn’t going to match up with their actions.

Now I know a lot of people disagree with me on that, but I do think the bond market is– I mean, I’m in their camp. They’re not in mine.

SEANA SMITH: Well, Nancy, that’s interesting because it seems like the markets believe what you are saying because any time we get a hint of dovishness– not even dovishness, that they’re not doubling down on the most hawkish stance that we have heard over the last several months. We have certainly had seen a bump up in the market. So if you don’t think the Fed is going to be as aggressive as they’re signaling right now, what are you expecting then at the next meeting? And then do you think they’re going to pause?

NANCY TENGLER: Well, yes, I do. I mean, if you look at that, they became data dependent in 2020 at Jackson Hole, which means they’re looking backward to make policy for the coming quarters and years. But if you look at the actual data, the PMIs have rolled over. Prices paid, which are highly correlated to CPI, fell off a cliff last month. Shipping costs are down. Rents are coming down, wheat, corn, commodities, energy.

So I think they’re going to be faced with the fact that CPI is going to come in better. And if you look at the three month backward looking annualized, not the number that gets quoted, which is a trailing one-year number. But the annualized rate is about 3, 3.5% for CPI. That’s already below [NO AUDIO] rate.

So I think– I think the risk is that there’s maybe some ego, legacy involved. I don’t think we should be setting Fed policy that way. But the data would indicate that they’ve done enough, and let’s let the lagged effects come in. So I think 25, you’re starting to hear that come up. But it doesn’t even matter. We’re closer to the end, for sure, than we were even just a few months ago.

DAVE BRIGGS: Let that medicine do its work. Nancy, nice to see you. Thanks so much.

NANCY TENGLER: Yeah. Thanks, David.

