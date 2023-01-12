Best Smartwatches For Seniors Of 2023 – Forbes Health – Forbes

The Forbes Health editorial team is independent and objective. To help support our reporting work, and to continue our ability to provide this content for free to our readers, we receive compensation from the companies that advertise on the Forbes Health site. This compensation comes from two main sources. First, we provide paid placements to advertisers to present their offers. The compensation we receive for those placements affects how and where advertisers’ offers appear on the site. This site does not include all companies or products available within the market. Second, we also include links to advertisers’ offers in some of our articles; these “affiliate links” may generate income for our site when you click on them.

Smartwatch technology might seem a bit daunting—or even redundant to people who are already laden with smart devices—but smartwatches can be life-changing and potentially life-saving pieces of equipment.

Seniors in particular may benefit from a multitude of smartwatch features, such as access to medical alerts, fall detection, heart rate monitoring and a slew of other health and wellness metrics.

To choose the best smartwatches for seniors, the Forbes Health editorial team analyzed data on nearly 60 products from top brands, evaluating them based on price, storage, battery life, customer ratings and more. Read on to discover which smartwatches stand out as our top picks for older adults.

Note: All prices are accurate as of the publication date.

This popular smartwatch offers 16 gigabytes of storage, real-time ECG monitoring and a 12-month warranty. With the Galaxy Watch4, you can track sleep metrics and blood oxygen levels, track your workouts and more.

More than 7,000 positive Amazon customer reviews attest to this smartwatch’s usability and practicality. The water-resistant Apple Watch SE syncs seamlessly with other iOS devices and offers safety features, including fall detection, emergency SOS and international emergency calling.

If you’re looking for a more affordable smartwatch that can still monitor health metrics like heart rate, blood oxygen levels and sleep quality, the Bip U Pro may work for you. With this model, you can also receive alerts and notifications from a synced device like a phone or tablet, but you can’t send outgoing text messages.

While the price point of the Apple Watch Series 7 GPS is relatively high, nearly 19,000 Amazon customer reviews confirm the quality and reliability of this smartwatch. This model offers an impressive 32 gigabytes of storage along with a slew of wellness features, including fall detection and high and low heart rate notifications, just to name a couple.

This lightweight smartwatch touts built-in GPS technology and is waterproof up to a depth of 50 meters. Some reviewers on Amazon report having some difficulties pairing it with other smart devices, as well as trouble setting up the watch and finding replacement chargers for this model, but it’s certainly a budget-friendly option.

To determine the best smartwatches for seniors, the Forbes Health editorial team analyzed data on nearly 60 products from top brands, evaluating them based on a range of criteria, including:

Despite being a relatively new technology, smartwatches aren’t particularly difficult to set up or integrate into your wellness routine. Think of it as one more high-tech bulwark in your line of healthy aging defense—all in a very convenient, comfortable package.

“Smartwatches empower seniors to have social connectivity with the world, safety and reassurance for their loved ones, and autonomy to remain independent—all right at their wrist,” says Ardeshir Hashimi, M.D., an Ohio-based geriatrician and Forbes Health Advisory Board member.

Depending on your budget, smartwatches offer similar levels of protection, power and potential as smartphones. It’s an affordable way to increase your peace of mind, whether on the go or at home.

When purchasing a smartwatch for an older adult, it’s important to look at their individual needs. How would they typically use the device? Are there any specific health metrics they’re interested in monitoring, such as heart rate or blood oxygen levels? And if they plan to wear it mostly for safety, it’s important to prioritize features like fall detection, GPS tracking and the ability to send medical alerts. Determining these factors can help you find the best option for your loved one.

Below are a few more details to keep in mind as you shop for a smartwatch for an older adult.

When purchasing a new smartwatch, seek out options that are easy to set up and use—or devices that use the same operating system the person is already familiar with from their phone or tablet. For example, if someone is already familiar with Apple products or has used a Fitbit previously, that experience might enhance their ability to adapt to a device that operates with similar technology.

And if no one in your immediate circle is particularly tech savvy, don’t fear—tech help for seniors is available from nonprofits like Cyber-Seniors and Generations on Line.

If keeping in touch with friends and family members is a priority, look for a device that can send and receive text messages and calls. Extra data storage, as well as phone syncing and texting capabilities are available with higher-priced smartwatch options.

Most smartwatches, regardless of price, offer basic health monitoring features like step counters and sleep trackers. Meanwhile, higher-end products can monitor heart rhythms and keep tabs on blood oxygen levels, among other more advanced metrics.

Some smartwatches emphasize sleek, lightweight designs, so be sure to verify the weight of your desired device before purchasing. Read consumer reviews as well to learn about any potential issues with a smartwatch’s band or fit.

If safety is a concern, look for a device that offers fall detection, reliable connectivity (including well-supported apps that aren’t prone to crashing) and emergency medical alerts. Safety-minded shoppers may also want to ensure their smartwatch offers precise GPS tracking and seamless device syncing.

A smartwatch may not be right for everyone, but this increasingly ubiquitous wearable technology can enrich, enhance and possibly even save your life or the life of a loved one. Seniors, especially, can benefit from the safety and well-being features embedded in smartwatches.

But as with any device, it’s all about finding something that offers the specific bells and whistles that meet your unique needs and preferences.

