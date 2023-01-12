Samsung Galaxy A34 and A54 leak in official renders ahead of launch – GSMArena.com news – GSMArena.com

Login

10 January 2023

Samsung Android Rumors

While much of the attention thrown on Samsung in the past couple of months revolves around the upcoming Galaxy S23 flagships, Evan Blass shared official-looking renders of two unreleased Samsung Galaxy A-series phones. Based on a few hints, these should be the Galaxy A34 and Galaxy A54 – two of Samsung’s key phones heading into 2023 which should launch on January 18 in India. Both phones were featured in previous leaks so we have a solid idea on what to expect.



Samsung Galaxy A34 and Galaxy A54 renders

Galaxy A34 should bring nearly identical specs to its predecessor with a 6.5-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with 90Hz refresh rate and an Exynos 1280 chipset. The battery is expected to come in at 5,000 mAh and will support 25W charging while the camera department will be headline by a 48MP main shooter. The phone will likely boot Android 13 with One UI 5 on top and is expected to retain the IP67 water resistance.

Galaxy A54 is expected to bring a 6.6-inch FHD+ AMOLED with a 120Hz refresh rate and the yet-to-be-announced Exynos 1380 chipset. The phone will also feature a 50MP main camera, a 5,100 mAh battery with 25W charging and IP67 dust/water resistance.

