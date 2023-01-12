'Netflix Subscribers Furious After the Platform Renews an Unknown … – We Got This Covered







To say Netflix has fallen out of subscribers’ good graces would be to put it lightly. After canceling a collection of popular shows over the last year and a half — over a dozen of which were in the fantasy genre alone — the platform continues to bamboozle viewers by reviving shows with far less devoted fan bases, such as the comedy series Mo.

In an official post to its Twitter account, Netflix announced the renewal of the second and final season of Mo, pledging to “wrap up the series” with a nice and tidy bow. In a matter of minutes, Warrior Nun fans entered the comments section to complain about how the popular fantasy show, which was canceled after its second season, was denied the same treatment.

Wow. Must be nice to get your show wrapped up. We don’t know what that’s like unfortunately. #SaveWarriorNun #WarriorNun

“To wrap up the series”. That’s awfully kind of you…#SaveWarriorNun pic.twitter.com/yK1t8T1bdk

You're kidding, right?

After all the cancellation spree of series, you renew this one?

And am I the only one who didn't know this existed?

You cancel everything worth watching but this show no one cares about gets second season ????

What is this show?! I’ve never even heard of it! At this point I think you’re just renewing random shows instead of your most highly rated show. LOVE YOU ALBA #SaveWarriorNun #WarriorNun pic.twitter.com/MmRsyhXbYm

I've never heard of it, I'd like to know the number of hours of views out of curiosity but I can't find it in the top 10 🤔

WARRIOR NUN NEW HOME#SaveWarriorNun #WarriorNun

Debuting in Aug 2022, Mo follows the comedic yet heartfelt life of undocumented Palestinian refugee Mo Najjar (Mo Amer) as he works to support his family by selling merchandise out of his trunk, all the while straddling two worlds and trying not to get mixed up in some bad business.

The show sports an impressive 100 percent freshness score on Rotten Tomatoes and an 88 percent audience score. Critics have been unable to find fault with the show’s 8-episode first season, and if Netflix shows were renewed based on positive reviews alone then it’d be understandable why it’s been greenlit for a second season.

However, the truth of the matter is that positive reviews are not the barometer by which Netflix determines which shows to axe and which to keep. If it was, Warrior Nun – which also has a 100 percent critic score on Rotten Tomatoes and a near-perfect 99 percent audience score – would still be around.

According to Netflix, season two of Warrior Nun reached the Top 10 in 70 countries whereas Mo only managed to snag the attention of 12. Indeed, such facts and figures explain why the campaign to revive Warrior Nun after its unceremonious axing has been a full-time job for fans; petitions to see it renewed have garnered thousands of signatures whereas other streaming platforms have been begged to pick the show up from the ashes.

Alas, Warrior Nun has not been renewed for a third season – at least not yet – and shows like First Kill and Inside Job, the latter of which ended on a cliffhanger, have also been abruptly discarded with zero regard to the loyal fanbase that built it up. One has to wonder whether Netflix is paying attention at all to whom it serves, because as the old saying goes, actions speak louder than words.

