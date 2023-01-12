Nothing Phone (1) official poster reveals solid white design with dual-camera system – Economic Times

Nothing Phone (1) pre-booking, price details leaked ahead of July 12 launch

Nothing Phone (1) with transparent design & wireless charging launching on this date. Check out details

Rejoice, Nothing fans! First-ever phone (1) will launch in India on July 12

Don’t miss out on ET Prime stories! Get your daily dose of business updates on WhatsApp. click here!

The Department of Telecommunications (DoT) is likely to seek the opinion of the law ministry over allocation of spectrum to enterprises for rolling out private captive networks.

The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) has issued a show cause notice to Samsung India Electronics (SIEL), asking why the agency should not recover ₹1,728.47 crore as duty along with interest for alleged customs duty evasion.

Swiss-headquartered commodity trader Trafigura sold its 24.5% interest in Nayara Energy Ltd, formerly Essar Oil, to Hara Capital Sarl, severing ties with Russian energy giant Rosneft.

ETPrime stories of the day

With Mamaearth and boAt, have Fireside Ventures and Kanwaljit Singh cracked the consumer code?

Debt-hobbled Glenmark is looking to boost earnings. Execution will be key to winning back investors.

Can Bajaj Finance still be a multibagger stock for new investors? Only if it ‘reinvents’.

Trending Now

Popular Categories

Hot on Web

In Case you missed it

Top Calculators

Top Searched Companies

Top Definitions

Top Commodities

Top Prime Articles

Top Story Listing

Top Slideshow

Top Trending Topics

Top Videos

Private Companies

Popular Articles

Most Searched Articles

Trending Articles

Follow us on:

Find this comment offensive?

Choose your reason below and click on the Report button. This will alert our moderators to take action

Reason for reporting:

Your Reason has been Reported to the admin.

Log In/Connect with:

Will be displayed

Will not be displayed

Will be displayed

Stories you might be interested in

source