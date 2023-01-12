See 133 days on the sun in just 2 minutes in this mesmerizing NASA … – Space.com

When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Here’s how it works.

You can Zen out to a full hour of the 133-day sun weather time-lapse video from NASA’s Solar Dynamics Orbiter, too.

The sun is a constant presence for all life on Earth, bringing light, warmth and splitting our days and nights. But the sun is more than just a bright light in the sky and a new NASA video reveals its ever-changing surface in a stunning time-lapse that spans 133 days.

The new sun video, which NASA released on YouTube Jan. 5, shows the sun as it appeared over four months from Aug. 12 to Dec. 22 in 2022. NASA’s Solar Dynamics Observatory (SDO) captured the video as part of its constant watch for solar flares and other space weather.

Scientists then compressed the video so that all 133 days of it take up just 1 hour of your time. The video above, created by our Space.com team, compressed the SDO time-lapse even further, squeezing all 133 days of sun videos into just 2 minutes.

Related: The sun’s wrath: Here’s the worst solar storms in history

You can see the full 1-hour video on YouTube (opens in new tab) from NASA’s Goddard Space Flight Center team. SDO observes the sun with three different instruments, taking a picture every 0.75 seconds.

“This 133-day time lapse showcases photos taken at a wavelength of 17.1 nanometers, which is an extreme-ultraviolet wavelength that shows the sun’s outermost atmospheric layer: the corona,” NASA wrote in a video description on YouTube. Check out the full video from NASA Goddard below (and rock out to the music of Lars Leonhard’s “Geometric Shapes” album).

In the video, you can see bright, active regions of super-hot plasma roiling across the surface of the sun as it rotates on its axis, making one complete spin ever 27 Earth days.

“The loops extending above the bright regions are magnetic fields that have trapped hot, glowing plasma,” NASA wrote. “These bright regions are also the source of solar flares, which appear as bright flashes as magnetic fields snap together in a process called magnetic reconnection.”

You might see some dark moments in the video. Those were caused by eclipses of the Earth and moon as they passed between the SDO spacecraft and the sun.

“Other blackouts are caused by instrumentation being down or data errors. SDO transmits 1.4 terabytes of data to the ground every day,” NASA wrote. “The images where the sun is off-center were observed when SDO was calibrating its instruments.”

SDO is one of several space-based observatories keeping constant watch on the sun for signs of potentially dangerous space weather. SDO launched in February 2010 and has spent nearly 13 years recording live views of the sun in stunning 4K resolution.

“SDO and other NASA missions will continue to watch our sun in the years to come, providing further insights about our place in space and information to keep our astronauts and assets safe,” NASA wrote in the video description.

Email Tariq Malik at tmalik@space.com or follow him @tariqjmalik (opens in new tab). Follow us @Spacedotcom (opens in new tab), Facebook (opens in new tab) and Instagram (opens in new tab).

Join our Space Forums to keep talking space on the latest missions, night sky and more! And if you have a news tip, correction or comment, let us know at: community@space.com.

Tariq is the Editor-in-Chief of Space.com and joined the team in 2001, first as an intern and staff writer, and later as an editor. He covers human spaceflight, exploration and space science, as well as skywatching and entertainment. He became Space.com’s Managing Editor in 2009 and Editor-in-Chief in 2019. Before joining Space.com, Tariq was a staff reporter for The Los Angeles Times covering education and city beats in La Habra, Fullerton and Huntington Beach. In October 2022, Tariq received the Harry Kolcum Award (opens in new tab) for excellence in space reporting from the National Space Club Florida Committee. He is also an Eagle Scout (yes, he has the Space Exploration merit badge) and went to Space Camp four times as a kid and a fifth time as an adult. He has journalism degrees from the University of Southern California and New York University. You can find Tariq at Space.com and as the co-host to the This Week In Space podcast (opens in new tab) with space historian Rod Pyle on the TWiT network (opens in new tab). To see his latest project, you can follow Tariq on Twitter @tariqjmalik (opens in new tab).

Space is part of Future US Inc, an international media group and leading digital publisher. Visit our corporate site (opens in new tab).

© Future US, Inc. Full 7th Floor, 130 West 42nd Street, New York, NY 10036.

source