Brazos Buddies featured pet of the week: Apple Pie – KAGSTV.com

Next up in 5

Example video title will go here for this video

BRYAN, Texas — This week’s featured Brazos Buddy is Apple Pie, a seven-and-a-half-year-old Pit Bull Terrier mix that’s looking to be adopted.

Sweet like the food that’s associated with her name, Apple Pie loves to be in the company of people, and may end up having a burst of energy because she’s so happy to be around humans. While that may not make her the best dog to be around small children, she can be adopted like many other dogs at the shelter at a sweet half-off discount, which is currently ongoing through Saturday, Jan. 14.

Like the overwhelming majority of pets up for adoption on Brazos Buddies, Apple Pie is spayed, microchipped, and is up-to-date on her vaccinations.

If you’d like to adopt Apple Pie, an adoption application can be found here or on the Aggieland Humane Society website. Completed applications can be delivered in person to the Aggieland Humane Society office at 5359 Leonard Rd in Bryan or emailed to adopt@aggielandhumane.org.

Follow KAGS on social media: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | YouTube

Notifications can be turned off anytime in the browser settings.

source