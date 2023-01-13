The best early Black Friday deals on Samsung Galaxy phones: Galaxy S22 Ultra, Galaxy Z Flip 4 and more – CBS News

Watch CBS News
By Kaylyn McKenna
October 20, 2022 / 10:14 AM / Essentials
CBS Essentials is created independently from the CBS News staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.
Black Friday is just over a month away, but the deals have already started. Right now you can save on many of Samsung’s popular smartphones including the Samsung Galaxy S22 lineup and the new Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4.
Top products in this article
Samsung Galaxy S22 (128GB), $650 (reduced from $800)
Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra (128 GB), $850 (reduced from $1,200)
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 (512 GB) with $100 gift card, $1,570 (reduced from $1,920)
Now is an excellent time to get yourself a new Samsung smartphone — or you can start your holiday shopping and grab one for a family member of friend. Right now, Best Buy and Amazon have most of the current Samsung smartphone models on sale. Some of them even come with extra perks like a free gift card with purchase. We’ve researched to find you the best deals
Many of Samsung’s latest smartphone releases are on sale now, including the Samsung Galaxy S22+ and Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4.
The Samsung Galaxy S22 line is one of the best Android smartphone options for 2022. It has a high-quality camera, a durable design and fast charging capabilities. One luxe feature of the Samsung Galaxy S22 is its aluminum-Gorilla Glass construction. It’s a protective design that is perfect for those prone to dropping their phones.
Right now, you can save $150 on the Samsung Galaxy S22 (128 GB) at Best Buy.
Samsung Galaxy S22 (128GB), $650 (reduced from $800)
You can also save on the S22 with 256GB of storage right now.
Samsung Galaxy S22 (256GB), $700 (reduced from $850)
The Samsung Galaxy S22 line is one of the best Android smartphone options for 2022. It has a high-quality camera, a durable design and fast charging capabilities. One luxe feature of the Samsung Galaxy S22 is its aluminum-Gorilla Glass construction. It’s a protective design that is perfect for those prone to dropping their phones. The S22+ model also comes with an 8K camera — so you can capture all of your memories in stunning quality.
Right now, you can save $300 on the S22+ at Best Buy.
Samsung Galaxy S22+ (128GB), $700 (reduced from $1,000)
Samsung Galaxy S22+ (256GB), $750 (reduced from $1,050)
If you really want to wow the recipient, you can also gift the upgraded Ultra version. The S22 Ultra features a 6.8-inch screen, compared with the standard S22’s 6.1-inch screen. It also offers a 40MP front camera, compared with the standard 10MP front camera for better selfies. The back camera is also enhanced with a better wide-angle camera and stronger zoom functionality.
Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra (128 GB), $850 (reduced from $1,200)
Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra (256 GB), $950 (reduced from $1,300)
The new Galaxy Z Flip 4 offers enhanced charging support, an upgraded processor chip and some notable camera upgrades. The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 includes two rear cameras — a 12-megapixel primary camera and a 12-megapixel ultra-wide. The rear cameras convert to front-facing selfie cameras with a flip of the phone. The Galaxy Flip 4’s Flexcam camera captures vivid photos at a wide range angles. It also offers a mode to capture better photos at night.
The smartphone features a 6.7-inch foldable display screen with Gorilla Glass Victus Plus. This upgraded Gorilla Glass offers improved scratch resistance and durability. The Galaxy Z Flip 4 supports 25 W wired charging and features 15 W wireless charging support, another upgrade from the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3.
The new smartphone is on sale now at Best Buy and it comes with a free $50 Best Buy gift card.
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 (256 GB) with $50 gift card, $760 (reduced from $1,060)
The brand new Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 offers a 6.2-inch outer display with a folding design. The Galaxy Fold 4 is also a bit lighter than the previous model and includes a slimmer hinge.
The smartphone offers a 50-megapixel primary camera, 12-megapixel ultra-wide camera and 10-megapixel telephoto camera on the back. It also includes a 10-megapixel selfie camera on the front. A new taskbar is designed to make multi-tasking easier. The 120 Hz refresh rate supports seamless gaming when in immersive mode (that is, when the Galaxy Z Fold 4 is fully folded out for a flat tablet-like design).
Amazon and Best Buy currently have the 512 GB model on sale now. The phone is on sale for $1,570 at both retailers, but Best Buy does currently have the better deal. If you buy the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 at Best Buy you’ll get a free $100 Best Buy gift card.
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 (512 GB) with $100 gift card, $1,570 (reduced from $1,920)
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 (512 GB), $1,570 (reduced from $1,920)
First published on October 20, 2022 / 10:14 AM
The massive storm system left at least six dead in Alabama, where a twister damaged buildings and tossed cars in the streets of historic downtown Selma.
“So proud of this man and so incredibly grateful for family and this incredible hospital,” Hillis’ girlfriend, Angela Cole, wrote.
Migrants deemed to be vulnerable, such as the elderly and pregnant women, will be allowed to enter the U.S. legally under the new Biden administration process.
Heavy storms driven by atmospheric rivers have been hitting California for weeks.
Ana Walshe, 39, was last seen in the early hours of New Year’s Day.
Bernard Arnault’s children all hold management positions at LVMH and its brands.
Agency needs to upgrade systems and hire workers, watchdog says. Republican lawmakers have another idea: Eliminate it.
The proposal comes as the Biden administration’s plan to forgive up to $20,000 in student debt remains in limbo.
Company says it used advanced technology to pull carbon dioxide from the air and store it in the ground.
A third lawsuit against the pharmacy chain claims it illegally fired an employee who said her religion prevented her from prescribing the drugs.
Robert Hur, the former top federal prosecutor in Maryland, will serve as the special counsel.
Five Proud Boys, including leader Enrique Tarrio, are facing charges related to their actions on Jan. 6, 2021.
Attorney General Merrick Garland filled in some of the timeline of events surrounding the discovery of government documents in President Biden’s possession.
Agency needs to upgrade systems and hire workers, watchdog says. Republican lawmakers have another idea: Eliminate it.
The proposal comes as the Biden administration’s plan to forgive up to $20,000 in student debt remains in limbo.
The latest government figures show a sharp decline in U.S. fertility in recent years.
The decline was not accompanied by a rise in exemptions, the CDC says, suggesting many children could still catch up on their shots.
It’s the second time in just a few months that products made by the same drugmaker have been linked to dozens of child deaths.
The on-field collapse of Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin during a football game has placed a renewed spotlight on the safety of contact sports. Over 60 million kids in the U.S. participate in organized sports, and cardiac arrest is the leading cause of death among young athletes. Norah O’Donnell visited an ice rink to speak with a doctor about how parents can protect their kids.
First lady Jill Biden underwent a procedure Wednesday to remove cancerous skin tissue from her face and chest, according to the White House. She underwent the procedure at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center.
Migrants deemed to be vulnerable, such as the elderly and pregnant women, will be allowed to enter the U.S. legally under the new Biden administration process.
Bernard Arnault’s children all hold management positions at LVMH and its brands.
The Biden administration has granted Temporary Protected Status to hundreds of thousands of immigrants from crisis-stricken countries, such as Afghanistan and Venezuela.
It’s the second time in just a few months that products made by the same drugmaker have been linked to dozens of child deaths.
“The EU’s self-sufficiency and independence from Russia and China will begin in the mine,” said Sweden’s energy and business minister.
Lisa Marie Presley was admitted to a Southern California hospital on Thursday after suffering a cardiac arrest, a source told CBS News. Elise Preston has the latest.
The announcement of Presley’s death came just hours after she was rushed to a hospital after experiencing cardiac arrest at her home in Calabasas, California.
Preview: In an interview airing January 15 on “CBS Sunday Morning,” the “Baywatch” icon says being a mother “saved” her — “If I wasn’t a mom, I don’t think I would’ve survived.”
The 54th NAACP Image Awards will air on Saturday, Feb. 25 at 8/7c on BET.
The company recently bought 97 acres of land in the Dallas-Fort Worth metro area.
Migrants deemed to be vulnerable, such as the elderly and pregnant women, will be allowed to enter the U.S. legally under the new Biden administration process.
The new annual report on UFOs, or unidentified aerial phenomena (UAP), contains 366 more reported sightings than included in the initial report in 2021.
ZDNet Editor-in-Chief Jason Hiner explains best practices for setup and success of smart home security systems.
A top U.S. intelligence official is urging Congress to renew sweeping powers granted to American spy agencies to surveil and examine communications.
Company says it used advanced technology to pull carbon dioxide from the air and store it in the ground.
Energy giant’s own scientists were working on precise forecasts even as company publicly doubted warming was real.
Company says it used advanced technology to pull carbon dioxide from the air and store it in the ground.
The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration says weather and climate-related disasters in 2022 cost the United States $165 billion. CBS News senior national and environmental correspondent Ben Tracy has more on the findings and the role played by climate change.
CBS News’ Errol Barnett takes a look at the high cost of weather and climate events in 2022 — and why these kinds of disasters are expected to only get more expensive.
CBS News’ Lana Zak discussed why the record-breaking amount of rain that’s drenched California won’t end the state’s ongoing drought.
Ana Walshe, 39, was last seen in the early hours of New Year’s Day.
A 35-year-old umbrella cockatoo was rescued after it was stolen from a Santa Paula aviary, police said.
The suspect in the murder of four University of Idaho students appeared in an Idaho court for a status hearing on Thursday. He waived his right to a speedy preliminary hearing and the judge set his next court date for June. Lilia Luciano was inside the courtroom and shares more details.
The victim spent more than eight months in a coma before he died.
Four University of Idaho students are discovered dead on Nov.13, 2022. What led investigators to an arrest in the case?
Russia will launch a rescue mission next month to retrieve three stranded astronauts after investigators say their Soyuz spacecraft was damaged by a micrometeoroid. Mark Strassmann has the latest.
Russia is launching a mission to rescue three crew members from the International Space Station. A Soyuz capsule which was meant to bring two cosmonauts and a NASA astronaut back to Earth was damaged after being hit by a micro meteoroid last month. Instead, Russia will launch an unpiloted Soyuz to the space station in February to return them to Earth. CBS News space analyst Bill Harwood explained the details of the mission.
The crew of the damaged Soyuz MS-22 will spend several extra months in space and return to Earth in a replacement ship.
A habitable zone is an area just the right distance from a star so water can exist on a planet’s surface and the conditions are neither too hot nor too cold for life.
The first satellite mission launched from U.K, soil failed on Monday night. Officials said the Virgin Orbit rocket launched as planned, but an “anomaly” happed just before it reached orbit. CBS News foreign correspondent Charlie D’Agata explains why the launch is still being considered a success for Britain’s space agency.
An anonymous letter writer terrorizes a small town, threatening to expose their rumored dark secrets.
They may have famous names and big careers, but these celebs also ran into financial trouble.
The Orion spacecraft sent back some amazing pictures from its 25-day, 1.4-million-mile journey around the moon.
When a young mother disappears in Columbia, Missouri, investigators use DNA from a tree to help solve the mystery of what happened to her.
One of these shows could be your next binge obsession.
Special counsel appointed to oversee Biden docs investigation; Rep. George Santos responds to calls for him to resign.
While a relentless string of storms is lashing Northern California, several tornadoes tore through the Southeast Thursday. CBS News senior national correspondent Mark Strassmann reports from Atlanta, Georgia.
Embattled Rep. George Santos of New York is rejecting calls to resign, even as more Republicans say he should step down. CBS News congressional correspondent Scott MacFarlane discusses the latest on the controversy.
The Consumer Price Index fell in December for the sixth straight month. It could be a sign the Federal Reserve will soon ease up on its aggressive interest rate hikes. Raphael Bostic, president and CEO of the Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta, joined to CBS News for what this news means for the U.S. economy in 2023.
Attorney General Merrick Garland has appointed Robert Hur, former U.S. attorney for the District of Maryland, as special counsel to investigate classified materials that were found in President Biden’s home and a former office. CBS News national correspondent Adriana Diaz reported on the appointment. Then, David Weinstein, a former federal prosecutor, discussed what the investigation could look like.
Copyright ©2023 CBS Interactive Inc. All rights reserved.
The best early Black Friday deals on Samsung Galaxy phones: Galaxy S22 Ultra, Galaxy Z Flip 4 and more – CBS News
Watch CBS News