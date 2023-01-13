Nothing phone (1) launch date and price leak – GSMArena.com news – GSMArena.com

Login

Vlad 25 May 2022

Nothing Android Rumors

Yesterday Nothing unveiled a few new bits of information about its upcoming smartphone, the Nothing phone (1) – namely that it will have a transparent back, wireless charging support, and a frame made from recycled aluminum.

However, the company still hasn’t revealed when the Nothing phone (1)‘s announcement is happening. A new leak from Germany is here to rectify that, saying the device will be launching on July 21. It’s unclear if that’s the date on which sales start or the date of the unveiling, but either way it should be an important day for Nothing and its smartphone ambitions.

What’s much more intriguing is the newly rumored price point for the handset of around €500. With high-end smartphones having become more and more expensive every year, this instantly makes us think that the Nothing phone (1) is unlikely to be an all-out flagship with such a price. Maybe a ‘flagship killer’ is in order from one of the brains behind the original ‘flagship killer’, the OnePlus One?

We’re talking about Nothing founder Carl Pei of course, also known as OnePlus co-founder before that. It wouldn’t be surprising if he tried to use a similar formula for this startup to the one he used at his previous startup, but obviously this is all just rumored information at the moment, so you should undoubtedly take it with a pinch of salt.

Pei himself has mentioned that the Nothing phone (1) is coming this summer, though, and July is one of the summer months, so… let’s wait and see what happens. And while we wait, maybe someone wants to leak an actual image of the device? It’s rather odd to be this close to the launch with zero leaked renders making the rounds.

Source (in German)

Well yes but wired charging is way faster dont see a point of having wireless over wired. Only if they make 100+W wireless charging.

I would never buy a phone without Qi. This is what it makes me hard to choose a new phone as I had to search in the flagship era because for midrange phones that 1$ extra is unacceptable for the marketing management. Your POV as you are not usin…

Wrong again, Sony has 128GB 6GB RAM, not 64GB 4GB RAM like You claimed. And despite the fact that some another manufacturer make phones with better specs (at least on paper), in practice they still doesn't perform better, as bad software or…

Phone finder

All brands Rumor mill

Home News Reviews Compare Coverage Glossary FAQ RSS feed

Youtube Facebook Twitter Instagram

© 2000-2023 GSMArena.com Mobile version Android app Tools Contact us Merch store Privacy Terms of use Change Ad Consent Do not sell my data

source