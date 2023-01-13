2023 Rivian R1T Prices, Reviews, and Pictures – Edmunds.com

The Rivian R1T is an all-electric pickup truck produced by this U.S.-based startup company. It’s notable in that it was the first electric pickup ever to be sold, as it beat Ford’s F-150 Lightning and the Chevrolet Silverado EV to market. It also stands out with its innovative design and impressive performance.

The R1T doesn’t slot into the traditional pickup sizes. It’s smaller than your average full-size crew-cab truck but bigger than most midsize trucks. It also comes in just one body configuration with a 4.5-foot cargo bed. That’s still a bit short, compared to the beds of gasoline-powered midsize trucks. However, the R1T has some useful storage features that you couldn’t get in a traditional truck such as a large front trunk and unique gear tunnel. It is a trapezoidal enclosed cargo area located between the cargo bed and rear seats. The gear tunnel might come in handy to store long and thin items such as strollers or golf bags.

Rivian’s biggest change for the 2023 R1T should be the delivery of models fitted with different powertrain configurations. For 2022, the only truck that’s ending up in customer hands is the quad-motor setup paired to the Large battery pack. But by 2023 we’re hopeful Rivian will start delivering R1Ts with the Max battery pack, which promises a range of more than 400 miles. The Large pack has an EPA-estimated 314 miles of range, and our test team managed to go 317 miles on a full charge in Edmunds’ real-world range testing.

If you want an electric pickup truck, Ford’s F-150 Lightning is the only other option at this time and it’s nearly identical in shape and size to the Rivian. The upcoming Chevrolet Silverado EV should be available for the 2024 model year. Read our Expert Rating to learn more about the 2023 Rivian R1T’s biggest hits and misses.

We got our hands on a 2022 Rivian R1T and are spending at least a year putting 20,000 miles on it while it lives in our long-term review fleet. We’ll be testing all of its nifty features and seeing what we like about the all-new truck as well as what falls short. Check out our experiences with our 2022 Rivian R1T here.

The 2023 Rivian R1T is available in one trim level: Adventure. Every R1T Adventure comes with a 105-kWh battery pack (the Standard pack) that provides an estimated 260 miles of range. The 2023 R1T Adventure comes standard with two electric motors, one on each axle, and offers the option of four electric motors, one powering each wheel and giving the truck true four-wheel drive. Combined output of the dual-motor version is estimated to exceed 600 horsepower and 600 lb-feet torque, while the four-motor version is listed at 835 hp and 908 lb-ft.

Two larger battery packs are available: Large and Max. The Large is a 135-kWh battery pack with an EPA-estimated range of 314 miles (317 miles in Edmunds’ real-world range test) and the Max is a 180-kWh pack that Rivian says has a 400-mile range. Standard and optional feature highlights include:

Adventure

Comes well equipped with:

Standard advanced driver aids include:

The R1T is also available with a handful of options such as:

2023 Rivian R1T

2023 Ford F-150 Lightning

The Ford F-150 is one of the most popular vehicles on the road, truck or not. It’s also a key rival to the R1T by way of the new fully electric Ford F-150 Lightning. The Lightning is dimensionally quite a bit bigger than the R1T, but we like the Lightning’s large availability of features and easy-to-use in-car tech. Its base price is also less than the Rivian’s, though higher trims are closely matched. Read Edmunds’ long-term road test of the F-150 Lightning

The Ridgeline might seem an odd competitor to the R1T, but they’re nearly identical in size and both considerably smaller than a full-size truck. We’ve long been fans of the Honda’s ride, interior comfort and general usability. And it’s certainly far more affordable than even the least expensive Rivian. But if you want real off-road capability and trail cachet, the Rivian is the unquestionable winner.

Until the arrival of the Cybertruck, the Model X is the closest you’ll get to the Rivian’s size and performance in Tesla’s lineup. It offers more passenger space than the Rivian, but it can’t hold a candle to the R1T’s utility or off-road capability. The Tesla has more EPA-estimated range than the Rivian, but expect to pay more for that range and space.

