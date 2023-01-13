Crypto Prices Today: Dogecoin, BNB, Solana, Ethereum Plummets – CoinGape

Home » News » Crypto Prices Today: Dogecoin, BNB, Solana, Ethereum Plummets Yet Again; Terra Classic Soars

This week saw the coins trading in green after being crippled by the FTX debacle. The crypto prices were recovering and gave hopes. However, the market has gone down today and all the major coins are currently trading in red.

The famous memecoin, Dogecoin has plunged by 3.46% in the last 24 hours. BNB has dipped down to 2.60%. Solana is down by 2.46%. Bitcoin is low by 0.90% and Ethereum has dipped by 0.58%. Terra Classic has taken a plight of 13.84%.

FTX Token falls by 2.72% whereas Polygon is down by 0.38%. Curve DAO Token crypto prices slip by 3.84%.

With a decrease of 0.70%, the global crypto market cap stands at 852.57 billion USD. The crypto market volume has decreased by 10.12% and is currently at 42.14 billion USD.

Dogecoin is trading in the red for the third consecutive day, with a downward fall of 3.46%. The market cap is at 131.22 billion USD, this is a decrease of 3.40% from the previous day. The trading volume is down by 24.62%.



BNB token is trading at 289.70 USD, which is a downfall of 2.60%. The market cap for the token is at 463.80 billion USD, a dip of 2.73% compared to last day. However, the trading volume has increased by 26.50%.

Crypto prices for Solana is down by 2.46% in the last 24 hours and every coin costs 13.52 USD. The market cap is at 491.32 billion USD which is a decrease of 2.26%. The trading volume is also down by 25.62%.

With a jump of 13.84%, the crypto, Terra Classic is one of the leading gainers in the last 24 hours. The market cap has increased by 11.63% and stands at 108.38 billion USD. Each coin is selling at 0.0001822 USD.

As we were getting to think that the market is recovering as crypto prices increased, today’s data will not be an exciting one for the crypto investors. The crypto prices have fallen down yet again, and the big coins are trading in red.



