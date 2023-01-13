"NFTme" brings the gospel of NFTs to Prime Video – Art Critique

In each passing month since the start of 2021, NFTs seem to have inched further and further into the mainstream. When it got to the point where 20-somethings had to explain to their parents at Christmas what these Donald Trump trading cards really were, it became clear that this has become more than niche information. And with the release of a new Prime Video series, NFTme aims to explore the industry and its impacts through interviews with “various NFT pioneers, entrepreneurs, brands & creators.”



NFTme is available to (unsurprisingly) buy to watch on Prime and looks to cover the emerging industry of NFTs in its first season. Describing the latest crypto phenomenon as a “creative revolution”, it is clear the series takes a loudly supportive stance on the movement. The project is produced by Tech Talk Media, the production company of Jonny Caplan, who serves as creative lead across the board for the series. A large proponent of the tech industry, it is hard to see if this docu-series will be more than a one-sided conversation about NFTs.



The trailer itself watches like a buzz-word-laden boardroom pitch or an advertisement for the Metaverse more than it does a documentary. Various individuals involved in the closed-circle trade of crypto and NFTs sing its praise as revolutionary for artists, stating that this is what will make the difference between artists profiting from their art or not; the question that should truly be raised is whether this phenomenon has made art more profitable or merely made profit seem more artsy. But this taster alone makes the series seem like it will be full of more glowing testimonials than a commercial for OxiClean.



NFTme doesn’t exactly seem poised to convert the mass-uninitiated into devout followers of NFTs or pioneers in the overwrought sphere of Web 3. But there is something intriguing in seeing the genuine points-of-view from those who have made themselves beholden to this form of exchange, that has become nigh-inseparable from the art industry for the time being.

