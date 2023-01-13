Stimulus Payments: Are the senior citizens getting a fourth check? – Marca English

Editions:

En/lifestyle/us-news

Aid for senior citizens started alongside the Covid-19 pandemic

The Covid-19 pandemic changed how people lived in a radical manner over the last few years. Financial issues and the economy caused major damage in every sector and it deeply affected American families.

That is one of the main reasons that federal and state legislators are pushing for these direct payments to go through as quickly as possible in order to help these families navigate their economic issues.

Thus far, there have been three rounds that have successfully reached millions of homes in the United States, others haven’t received these checks yet. However, they have received cash in some cases.

But it appears that these checks haven’t been enough due to the inflation and high prices on everything. This combination of factors have made people’s bank accounts getting reduced. Soaring prices have shot up more than 9% in comparison to last year at around the same time. Primordial needs articles such as gas and other kitchen equipment have also increased in price.

The Senior Citizens League have revealed that the net-worth of some people who apply for a Social Security check was reduced by nearly 40%, which is the reason the demand on these payments has increased.

The TSCL sent a request last year to Congress in order to apply for more help to the elderly population in the United States. A study of this proposal made the chamber have this as a legislative priority with an increase in stimulus checks for senior citizens.

Inside this petition, there is help with checks for people over 60 for up to $1,400. More than 15 million senior citizens will be eligible for these new stimulus checks.

© Unidad Editorial Información Deportiva, S.L.U. All rights reserved.

Follow us

source