The Apple TV+ documentary about Dr. Jane Goodall is set to debut … – Patently Apple

Apple TV+ today unveiled the launch date and cast for “Jane,” a new 10-episode mission-driven series for kids and families inspired by the work of Dr. Jane Goodall. From Emmy Award winner J.J. Johnson (“Dino Dana”, “Endlings,” “Ghostwriter”), Sinking Ship Entertainment and the Jane Goodall Institute, “Jane” premieres globally on Friday, April 14 on Apple TV+.

Ava Louise Murchison (“Reacher”) stars as Jane Garcia, a 9-year-old budding environmentalist on a quest to save endangered animals. Using her powerful imagination, Jane takes her best friends David, played by Mason Blomberg (“Shameless”), and Greybeard the chimpanzee on epic adventures to help protect wild animals all around the world because, according to her idol Dr. Jane Goodall: “Only if we understand, will we care. Only if we care, will we help. Only if we help, can they be saved.”

Cast also includes Tamara Almeida (“Secrets at the Inn”), Dan Abramovici (“Wayne”), newcomer Jazz Allen and Sam Marra (“Stumptown”).

“I’m excited about this opportunity and relationship with Apple and Sinking Ship. The program ‘Jane’ spreads a message of hope and reminds children that the environment is something that we all have to be concerned about while also inspiring them and their parents to make a difference,” said Dr. Jane Goodall.

From Sinking Ship Entertainment, “Jane,” a live-action/CGI-blended series, is created by company partner J.J. Johnson who executive produces alongside Christin Simms, Blair Powers, Matt Bishop and the Jane Goodall Institute’s Andria Teather.

“Jane” marks the second Apple Original series produced by Sinking Ship Entertainment, joining acclaimed, Daytime Emmy Award-winning series “Ghostwriter.”

Apple’s groundbreaking film “Emancipation” scores five NAACP Image Award nominations, including Outstanding Motion Picture

As expected, the NAACP announced today that Apple has been recognized with a record 21 nominations for the 54th Annual NAACP Image Awards across 10 critically acclaimed Apple Original films and series, with major category nominations including Outstanding Motion Picture for groundbreaking film “Emancipation”; Outstanding Television Movie, Limited-Series or Dramatic Special “The Last Days of Ptolemy Grey”; Outstanding Independent Motion Picture “Causeway”; Outstanding Documentary “Louis Armstrong’s Black & Blues” and “Sidney”; Outstanding Animated Series “Central Park”; and Outstanding Short-Form (Animated) “The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse.”

“Emancipation” also landed honors for Outstanding Actor in a Motion Picture for star Will Smith, Outstanding Ensemble Cast in a Motion Picture, Outstanding Directing in a Motion Picture for Antoine Fuqua and Outstanding Costume Design (Television or Film) for Francine Jamison-Tanchuck. In addition to the nominations for Outstanding Documentary (Film) for “Louis Armstrong’s Black & Blues” and “Sidney,” directors Sacha Jenkins and Reginald Hudlin each received nods for Outstanding Directing in a Documentary (Television or Motion Picture), respectively.

Acclaimed limited series “The Last Days of Ptolemy Grey” also received nominations for Outstanding Actor in a Television Movie, Limited-Series or Dramatic Special for star Samuel L. Jackson and Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Television Movie, Limited-Series or Dramatic Special for Omar Benson Miller, alongside Outstanding Directing in a Drama Series nods for Debbie Allen and Hanelle Culpepper, and Outstanding Make-up (Television or Film) for Michele Lewis.

Across its television slate, Apple TV+ earned first-time nominations for Outstanding Actress in a Comedy Series for “Loot” star and executive producer Maya Rudolph; Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Television Movie, Limited-Series or Dramatic Special for Phylicia Rashad in “Little America”; and Outstanding Make-Up (Television or Film) on “Surface” for Zabrina Matiru.

The winners will be announced during the 54th NAACP Image Awards broadcast on BET on Saturday, February 25, 2023. For more on this, read Apple full press release.

Nell Tiger Free who played Apple TV+ Character Leanne Grayson in 'Servant' will star in the Prequel of 'The Omen.'

The Prequel to the Horror film 'The Omen,' titled "The First Omen" stars the Apple TV+ Servant Actress Nell Tiger Free. Although 'The First Omen' Film due out later this year isn't an Apple production, fans of the Servant actress could read about her new role and a little about Season 4 of Servant in an extensive interview here.

