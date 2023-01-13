Adobe Acrobat streamlines the PDF experience in Microsoft Teams – Microsoft

Apps designed for collaboration can help keep employees in the flow of work by bringing the apps, data, and workflows to the user. With Adobe Acrobat Sign and Adobe Creative Cloud, Adobe has played a vital role in bringing collaborative apps to Teams. Building on this momentum, we’re excited to announce the new integration of Adobe Acrobat into Microsoft Teams. This new experience helps remove the friction of switching between apps for organizations that prefer to work with their PDFs through Adobe Acrobat. This new integration may help result in more efficiency, improved security, and reduce costs.

This deep integration allows Acrobat to be set as the default app for PDFs in Teams. People can stay in the flow of work by securely accessing and collaborating on PDFs directly from within the Acrobat viewer in Teams. This includes the ability to share and review PDFs, collaborate in real time with comments and annotations, get notifications of comments, and easily access PDFs that are stored in Microsoft SharePoint and OneDrive. Here’s what’s now available:





To access this new integration, your IT admin must set Acrobat as the default PDF app through the Teams admin center. Once the app is set as default, all PDF files from chat, channels, and files will open directly in the Acrobat app within Teams. Users won’t need an Adobe Acrobat subscription or Adobe ID to view PDF files, but will need an Acrobat Standard or Pro account for premium features listed above. Learn more about getting started with Adobe Acrobat for Microsoft Teams.

Protecting sensitive information is core to every person and organization. From a digital security standpoint, PDFs collaborated on are sent to Adobe Document Cloud servers in the region in which the user is located for transient processing. They are then deleted within 24 hours. The documents remain encrypted both in transit and at rest during this process. Discover more about security for Acrobat.

This integration is just one of many ways we are working with Adobe to help increase efficiency across your organization. With Adobe tools and services built into Microsoft 365, everyone can transact business and collaborate faster in their favorite Microsoft 365 apps. We look forward to sharing our updates with you on our collaboration with Adobe. Please reach out to filesteamsfeedback@microsoft.com with any questions about the Adobe Acrobat Teams integration.



You must be a registered user to add a comment. If you’ve already registered, sign in. Otherwise, register and sign in.

source