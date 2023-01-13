Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Director Sells $33911.20 in Stock – MarketBeat

Sign up for MarketBeat All Access to gain access to MarketBeat’s full suite of research tools:

Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) Director Ann Mather sold 380 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.24, for a total transaction of $33,911.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,008,412. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

On Friday, November 25th, Ann Mather sold 360 shares of Alphabet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.48, for a total transaction of $35,452.80.

On Thursday, November 3rd, Ann Mather sold 260 shares of Alphabet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.31, for a total transaction of $22,440.60.

On Tuesday, October 25th, Ann Mather sold 280 shares of Alphabet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.23, for a total transaction of $28,904.40.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOGL traded down $1.37 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $86.02. 19,020,577 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 34,857,324. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $83.34 and a 52 week high of $151.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market cap of $1.11 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $94.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $103.96.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $57.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.36 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 26.41% and a net margin of 23.75%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.40 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 4.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GOOGL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Alphabet to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Alphabet to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $136.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Alphabet to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, JMP Securities dropped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $145.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.03.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOGL. Financial Enhancement Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 72.7% in the second quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 19 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. Belmont Capital LLC grew its stake in Alphabet by 110.0% during the second quarter. Belmont Capital LLC now owns 21 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the period. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new position in Alphabet in the first quarter worth approximately $94,000. 34.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

