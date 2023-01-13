NFL Playoff Schedule 2023 – Kickoff time, TV channel & more! – Houston On The Cheap

Select Page

NFL Playoff Schedule 2023

It is that time of the year! The NFL season is at its business end and if you are a football fan this is the most exciting period of the season.

If you are looking for ‘NFL playoffs schedule’ or ‘NFL playoff TV schedule’ or ‘NFL play off schedule’ we have you covered! Or you may be looking for ‘NFL Playoff Schedule This Weekend’ or even ‘NFL Playoff Schedule Today’ and you would still find this post helpful!

2023 NFL playoffs start with the Wild Card Round starting on January 14. Twelve teams will compete in the Wild Card Round. The Divisional Round takes place starting January 21. Conference Championships will be held of January 29th and the Super Bowl will be played on February 12th!

To help you find the games with minimal hassle, we’ve put together this guide detailing the channel the playoff games are on for each week of the remaining season.

NFL Playoff games will air on FOX, NBC, CBS, ABC & ESPN. Below, we’ve put the full schedule for the NFL playoffs 2023 to help you find each week’s game. For now, the wild card round details have been made available. Remember to check back for updates as we go along!



