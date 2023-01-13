Crypto Prices Today: Bitcoin (BTC) Hikes By 3.45%, Shiba Inu (SHIB) Up By 2.08% – CoinGape

Home » News » Crypto Prices Today: Bitcoin (BTC) Hikes By 3.45%, Shiba Inu (SHIB) Up By 2.08%

Crypto Prices Today: The market is trading in green as significant crypto jumps up during the previous 24 hours. Since we entered the new year the market has been optimistic.

As of writing, Bitcoin increases by 3.45% in the last 24 hours. Shiba Inu increases by 2.08%.

Solana jumps by 3.31%. Ethereum is up by 0.76% and breaches the 1400 USD mark. Polygon hikes by 2.61%.

Fetch.ai continues its bull run as it increases by 18.23% in the last 24 hours. In the past week. The token has jumped by 99.43%.

The global crypto market cap stands at 904.73 billion USD, an increase of 2.01% in the last 24 hours. The total crypto volume has increased by 23.88% over the last day and stands at 57.00 billion USD.

With a jump of 3.45% in the last 24 hours, each BTC token is costing 18,798.10 USD. There has been a long wait for BTC to cross the 18k mark which has been possible only in the last week. The trading volume is seeing a boost of 34.55%. The market cap for this crypto stands at 362.56 billion USD. The dominance has increased by 0.64% since the previous day. Source: coinmarketcap

The meme crypto is up by 2.08% in the last 24 hours. The market cap stands at 5.772 billion USD. Each SHIB token is trading for 0.000009477 USD. Trading volume is seeing an increase of 6.12% over the day. Source: coinmarketcap

Solana increases by 3.31% in the last 24 hours taking the price of each SOL token to 16.87 USD. Solana with other cryptos had an extremely rough 2022. As we entered, 2022, Solana’s first meme crypto BONK gave it a major push in the last couple of weeks. The market cap stands at 6.260 billion USD. Trading volume is up by 30.34%. Source: coinmarketcap

Polygon increases by 2.61% and takes the market cap to 7.208 billion USD. Each MATIC token is selling for 0.9121 USD. Trading volume is seeing a jump of 46.37% over the day. Source: coinmarketcap

Crypto Prices Today: The market is still bearish, however, it is showing significant signs of recovery. This week will be a crucial week for the investors.

