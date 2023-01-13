Apple iPhone 16 Pro models to sport a hole punch thanks to under-display Face ID – Notebookcheck.net

As previously reported, Apple is set to equip all four iPhone 15 models with the pill-shaped Dynamic Island cutout that debuted on the iPhone 14 Pro duo last year. That said, though, it does appear that the pill cutout design will not be used on the 2024-bound iPhone 16 Pro models—if a new rumor is anything to go by.

According to a report by Korean outlet The Elec, Apple is set to finally utilize under-display Face ID technology on the iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max. As it stands, the pill cutout on the iPhone 14 Pro is more of a "question mark" with two individual cutouts filled up by software. One of those cutouts house Face ID technology, while the other is for the selfie camera. Going by this new report, however, on the iPhone 16 Pro models, all Face ID hardware will be beneath the display, leaving the selfie camera as the only cutout on the screen. Ergo, a hole punch.

It’s important to note that this technology will first arrive on the iPhone 16 Pro models, similarly to how Dynamic Island arrived on the iPhone 14 Pro duo first. It could, however, by adopted by the vanilla iPhone 17 models. Most OEMs continue to eschew under-display selfie cameras due to performance issues, and it appears Apple will, contrary to prior reports, toe a similar line—the selfie camera on the iPhone 16 Pro models will likely not be housed beneath the display. That could change in future iPhone generations, though, depending on technological advancements.

