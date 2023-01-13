Is Shiba Inu Dead? Snowfall Protocol reaches $0.22! Are Terra … – Tekedia

Investors and traders are looking for the next big thing in cryptocurrency, and Snowfall Protocol (SNW) has been the coin on everyone’s lips.

It was one of the strangest years in cryptocurrency history for Terra Classic (LUNC). In May, Terra Network collapsed, which prompted Terra Classic to change the name of its former chain to Terra Classic (LUNC). The network’s native token, Terra Classic (LUNC), fell more than 25% after Do Kwon was arrested for violating South Korea’s capital markets laws in September.

It remains to be seen if Terra Classic (LUNC) can reverse its current trajectory in the long run, even after increasing the burning of Terra Classic coins and Terra Rebirth’s airdrop launch of the new LUNA token.

Investors are currently searching for better alternatives to Terra, such as Snowfall Protocol (SNW), to invest their money in.

In 2021, Shiba Inu (SHIB) recorded an astonishing growth rate of 500,000%, making many investors extremely rich. After the onset of crypto winter in May 2022, the coin’s price dropped dramatically, leading many experts to conclude that the Shiba Inu (SHIB) era was over. Many experts believe that the meme coin needs a massive value in order to outperform projects like Dai, Solana, and Polkadot, which have a market cap of $4.6 billion.

Even though Shiba Inu (SHIB) burn rate has increased recently, experts believe it won’t be enough to ensure its survival. In fact, all Shiba Inu (SHIB) that have been burned are worth just over $233. As a result of Terra Classic’s (LUNC) uncertainty and Shiba Inu’s (SHIB) price fall, investors are opting for reliable and valuable cryptocurrencies, such as Snowfall Protocol (SNW).

For the past few weeks, the crypto world has been abuzz with news of the stellar performance of Snowfall Protocol (SNW). What is more, experts are hailing it as the next 1000x multi-bagger token. During the first presale phase, over 100 million SNW tokens were offered at a price point of $0.005, and investors were further invigorated with an 80% price bump to $0.009. Since then, its token value has surged from $0.005 to a high of $0.182, signaling growing investor confidence and market acceptance. Its unique interoperability model enables efficient connectivity between different blockchains, which may explain its success and strong market presence.



