How to watch ‘Super League: The War for Football’ on Apple TV+ (1/13/23) – PennLive

"Super League The War For Football" premiere on Apple TV+ on Friday, Jan. 13 (photo courtesy of Apple TV+)
Apple TV+ has a new four-part sports documentary about last year’s attempt to set up a new European super-league that has sparked controversy across the globe. “Super League: The War for Football” drops on Apple TV+ January 13. This documentary will include interviews with league presidents, club owners and the individuals who came up with the idea to create the European Super League.
How to watch “Super League: The War for Football” on Apple TV+
You’ll be able to stream “Super League: The War For Football” on Apple TV+ beginning January 13. You will need an Apple TV+ subscription in order to view the documentary. A subscription to Apple TV+ is $4.99/month. There are also a few Apple TV+free trial options you can choose from.
More about the documentary
According to Apple TV+’s official synopsis, “Super League: The War for Football” is a four-part series that documents the high stakes battle that is set off when plans for a breakaway league emerge and the past, present and future of European football collide, leaving the game’s most powerful leaders to defend, or upend, the traditions of the sport..
