iPhone 14 Plus is simply massive! Get it for 63650 instead of 89900 with Amazon discount – HT Tech

The iPhone 14 Plus, which launched late last year, is a new addition to Apple’s iPhone lineup. It replaced the iPhone 13 Mini which has now been discontinued. The iPhone 14 Plus offers a different option for iPhone fans as it comes in the same 6.7-inch form factor as the premium iPhone 14 Pro Max without all the ‘Pro’ features. So, if you’ve been looking to buy a smartphone with a big screen, the iPhone 14 Plus could be a great option.

Although it is priced at a premium, it can be yours with a huge discount thanks to an amazing offer on Amazon. Check out offer details here.

The iPhone 14 Plus is originally priced at Rs. 89900 on Amazon. However, you can get it for just Rs. 63650. Initially, Amazon has initially reduced the price of the iPhone 14 Plus to just Rs. 81900, giving you a Rs. 8000 discount on this flagship from Apple. To drive the price down even further, you can take advantage of amazing trade-in discounts and bank offers.

Amazon is offering up to Rs. 18250 as direct discount on the iPhone 14 Plus if you trade-in your old smartphone. That means if you have an old smartphone in good working condition, you can get up to Rs. 18250 off on the price of the iPhone 14 Plus as trade-in value.

This brings the price of the iPhone 14 Plus down to just Rs. 63650. That is a steal price for a current flagship iPhone from Apple!

Amazon is also offering bank offers to make the deal even sweeter! Customers can get a flat Rs. 4000 Instant Discount on HDFC Bank Credit Card transactions. Moreover, you also get Rs. 4000 Instant Discount on HDFC Bank Debit Card EMI transactions.

The offer is already available on Amazon and is sure to run out soon, so hurry up and grab the opportunity to buy the iPhone 14 Plus with a huge discount!

