iPadOS 16 Release Date: All You Need to Know – DealNTech

iPadOS 16 was first showcased at the WWDC (Worldwide Developers Conference) in June 2022. iPadOS 16 is the next version and a successor to the previous version on which iPads by Apple runs. The update includes several new features and changes like Notes, Mails, Messages, etc. And all together, it is a significant leap towards changes and enhancements compared to its predecessor. Also, the Weather application is now available. And some Pro level offerings exclusive to the Pro models and the iPad Air.

If you want to know when you can get the stable version of iPadOS 16, then you are at the right place. Without waiting any further, let’s get started.

Update: Apple may skip iPadOS 16, and they will directly release stable iPadOS 16.1 to the public. As per Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman, iPadOS 16.1 stable version will release on October 24.

iPadOS 16.1 is on track to be released the week of Oct. 24th — barring any new bugs or issues. Apple has historically held launches the week of its earnings calls in October.

— Mark Gurman (@markgurman) October 10, 2022

Apple officially said ‌iOS 16‌ and ‌iPadOS 16‌ would be formally released by the end of 2022 without specifying a particular date.

iPadOS 15.7 is the latest update from Apple to tie Apple users over until iPadOS 16 is released. Despite releasing iOS 16 on September 12 for iPhones, Apple has had to delay the launch of iPadOS 16 due to bugs with the new stage manager multitasking feature available on “Mx” chip-powered iPads. The delay is expected to be around for two or three more weeks following the iOS 16 release date, which is expected in October.

There is no sufficient information regarding an actual iPadOS 16 release date. Still, we can expect it sometime this month, probably on the same day, the 10th Generation iPad 2022 and the 4th Generation iPad Pro 2022 are launched to the public. Apple also confirmed that the version of iPadOS 16 that people will get their hands on first would have iPadOS 16.1 by the time it launches.

You can avail of the early access or beta version to try the exclusive features of the update by registering in the Apple Beta Developer Program from here.



If you are waiting for the official or stable release of the iPadOS 16, then you probably have to wait till the end of the month, and you might be provided with iPadOS 16.1 instead of iPadOS 16.0, as discussed earlier. So you can wait for some time and hope for the update to arrive at the earliest. Because of the bug due to the stage manager, a delay with the update is happening.

If any update regarding the release of iPadOS 16 comes, we will update you here. Be with us!



