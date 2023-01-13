We’re on the hunt for life outside our own planet.
“Are we alone in the universe?” is one of the fundamental questions in science. New technology like planetary robots and massive space-based telescopes are getting us closer and closer to finally having an answer.
We’ll hear from astrophysicist and science communicator Neil deGrasse Tyson about those efforts — and why he’s excited about getting an answer to that question.
And we’ll revisit a conversation from August 16, 2022 with University of Florida astrobiologist Amy Williams about one Martian rover’s decade on Mars and how Curiosity is helping us answer the ultimate question.
Home Latest News Neil deGrasse Tyson on the search for life outside our planet –...
Neil deGrasse Tyson on the search for life outside our planet – WMFE
We’re on the hunt for life outside our own planet.