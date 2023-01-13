Apple Faces $98 Million Hit on Back Taxes in Japan, Nikkei Says – Bloomberg

Romaine Bostick breaks down the day’s top stories and trading action leading into the close.

Insight and analysis of top stories from our award winning magazine “Bloomberg Businessweek”.

Highlights from a week-long virtual event bringing Bloomberg Businessweek magazine to life. Carol Massar and Tim Stenovec host a look back at the best interviews, discussions and more.

Tesla Vehicle Owners Lose Resale Value as Musk Slashes Prices

Pfizer Bivalent Vaccine Linked to Strokes in Preliminary Data

Yellen, Powell Compromised on a Comma as They Vied for Fed Chair

BNY Mellon to Cut About 3% of Staff as Wall Street Retrenches

Summers Says Recession Still Looms, Fed Getting Closer to Done

Lionel Messi’s MGO Clothing Line Soars 232% in Trading Debut

Renault Offers Concessions to Strike Nissan Deal

Musk Bid to Move Securities-Fraud Trial Out of San Francisco Is Rejected

Apple’s Tim Cook Takes Rare CEO Pay Cut After Pushback

National Instruments Rises as Much as 19% on Plan to Explore Sale

Biden Covid-19 Adviser Kessler to Depart as Pandemic Wanes

Biden to Give State of the Union Feb. 7 as Debt Fight Looms

Ackman Cites Past Spitzer Probe in Defending Bankman-Fried

Jamie Dimon Calls JPMorgan’s Frank Acquisition a ‘Huge Mistake’

Kentucky, Calipari Frustrated By Season-long Struggles

Hurts Resumes Throwing, Johnson Returns for Banged-up Eagles

Exxon Made Shockingly Accurate Climate Forecasts Decades Ago

US Banks Have Millions of Consumers to Thank

Can the World Afford to Carry on Skiing?

What We Got Right and Wrong About 2022

On the Hot Seat for 2023: Masayoshi Son, Changpeng Zhao and More

Will You Finally Break Up With Twitter This Year?

Trump’s Attack on NY Sexual Assault Law Called ‘Absurd’ By Judge

NJ Women Will No Longer Need a Prescription to Buy Contraceptives

Storms Show California’s Outdated Plumbing Puts Economy at Risk

Biden Backs Nevada Lithium Mine With $700 Million Loan Offer

NYC Mayor Adams Pleads for Emergency Aid to House Migrants

Where Internet Connection Costs More in the US

New York State Joins the YIMBY Fray

Gemini and Genesis Battle It Out (Podcast)

Japan Expects Local FTX Clients to Get Funds Back From February

Bitcoin Mining in 2023: No Rest for the Weary (Podcast)



Apple faces about $98 million in back taxes in Japan, a bill that appears to be tied to bulk sales of duty-free devices to foreign tourists, Nikkei reported.

Japan’s tax-free shopping for visitors staying less than six months doesn’t apply to purchases for resale purposes, according to the report.

