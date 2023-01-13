Solana Coin Losing Streak Stalls At $9.5 Support; Will Price Recover again? – CoinGape

Sign in using the following social media accounts

Published December 31, 2022

Amid the recent uncertainty in the crypto market, the Solana coin price resonated in a defined range stretched from the $15 to $11.9 mark. The consolation phase lasted for around six weeks. And offered a short break period for sellers before resuming the downtrend. Thus, prices may rebound from $9.95 support to replenish bearish momentum.

Source-Tradingview

On December 22nd, the coin breached the $11.9 support and tumbled price 20% down to hit the $9.45 mark. Furthermore, the sellers tried to breach this level, but the buyers are aggressively defending this level.

On December 29th, the daily candle showed a Doji-type candle with long wicks on both sides. This indecisive candle after a sharp fall suggests the market participant are struggling to carry on the further downfall.

By the press time, the SOL price trades at $9.84 and trying to sustain above the $9.45 support. With sustained buying, the coin holders may witness a relief rally to retest the $11.85 breached support.

However, with ongoing negativity in the crypto market, this temporary bullish recovery may turn down the prices from the $11.85 mark and resume the prior downfall.

On a contrary note, the bearish thesis will weaken if the SOL price breaks out from the mentioned resistance.

RSI: the indicator value at 28% indicates the traders have overextended the selling activity. Moreover, the RSI slope reverting from this oversold region increases the possibility of a relief rally to stabilize the excess selling.

EMAs: The large gap between the downsloping EMAs(20, 50, 100, and 200) accentuates an established downtrend. Moreover, the 20-day EMA act as dynamic resistance to SOL price.

