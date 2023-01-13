Here's how snow-covered Vancouver looks from space | CTV News – CTV News Vancouver

Many stunning images have emerged since snow blanketed B.C.’s South Coast last weekend – but a new view from the International Space Station might take the cake.

Astronaut Wakata Koichi of the Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency shared the unique perspective of the snow-covered region on Twitter Wednesday.

"Beautiful winter view of Vancouver from the ISS when we flew over the city a few hours ago," Koichi wrote.

The image, which was captured from hundreds of kilometres in orbit, also provides a look at the snow in Richmond, Burnaby, the North Shore and other areas outside Vancouver’s city limits.

The angle is different from what most Lower Mainland residents are accustomed to, with the Fraser River oriented vertically instead of horizontally.

Another blast of wintry weather is expected to deliver up to 20 centimetres of additional snow to parts of the region beginning Thursday night, and officials are continuing to discourage non-essential travel in the meantime. (LINK)

During last year’s historic floods, Canadian astronaut Chris Hadfield shared another image from NASA providing a view of the surging Fraser where it meets the Pacific Ocean.

"Amazing movement of topsoil into the sea. Stay safe, all," Hadfield wrote on Twitter.



Beautiful winter view of Vancouver from the ISS when we flew over the city a few hours ago. pic.twitter.com/sdW0DRkGpx

Environment Canada issued several weather alerts for all three of Canada's coasts, warning of a mix of rain, freezing drizzle, snow and extreme cold are expected across the country.

Some premiers are voicing optimism about reaching a deal soon with the federal government over increasing health-care funding, something Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says he still wants tied to improved outcomes before the money rolls out of Ottawa. Are the federal and provincial governments getting closer to an agreement? Here's what's being said.

Robbie Bachman, drummer and co-founder of Canadian rock group Bachman-Turner Overdrive, has died, his brother confirmed on Twitter.

Quebec provincial police said Friday that three workers are still missing 24 hours after an explosion at a fuel distribution company in the Lanaudiere region.

The federal government says repercussions for public servants who refuse to return to in-person work will be dealt with on a case-by-case basis.

An injured Ukrainian soldier had an unexploded grenade successfully removed from his chest earlier this week, according to the country's military doctors.

Lisa Marie Presley will be buried at Graceland, her father Elvis' mansion that on Friday was a gathering place for fans who were distraught over the singer-songwriter's death a day earlier.

Administrators at the Virginia school where a first-grader shot his teacher last week learned the child may have had a weapon in his possession before the shooting but did not find the 9mm handgun he brought despite searching his bag, the school system's superintendent said.

Robbie Knievel, an American stunt performer who set records with daredevil motorcycle jumps following the tire tracks of his thrill-seeking father — including at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas in 1989 and a Grand Canyon chasm a decade later — has died in Nevada, his brother said. He was 60.

Victoria's Inner Harbour will soon be home to a floating spa facility after city council unanimously approved the HAVN harbour sauna project Thursday.

A restaurant owner in Nanaimo, B.C., is sending out a warning about a debit "skimming" attack it fell prey to on Sunday evening.

A critically acclaimed restaurant in downtown Victoria is closing its doors this weekend after several years in business.

Parks Canada says it received calls on Jan. 7 after a large number of deceased or dying fish was found in the lakes.

An investigation into a Calgary Police Service member's decision to fire shots into a suspect vehicle in 2018, hitting the driver twice, found the officer's actions were warranted.

There has been a delay in setting a sentencing date for a young man found guilty of manslaughter in the hit-and-run death of a Calgary police officer.

One person has been arrested and police are searching for a second after one home was destroyed and another was damaged in two Molotov cocktail incidents on the Enoch Cree Nation earlier this week.

Convicted Edmonton rapist Matthew McKnight's appeal request was dismissed by the Supreme Court of Canada on Thursday.

Jasjeet Kaur recalls being in a deep sleep just hours after ringing in 2023 when she says she was jolted awake by banging, yelling and gunshots in her southeast Edmonton home.

Two people wanted in connection with the murder of a woman in Markham last month have been arrested in Montreal, police say.

Toronto police are investigating a second home in the city being sold by fake owners, but this time the sale was not completed.

About 59 million litres of sewage has been spilling into the Hamilton Harbour over the last 26 years as a result of a recently discovered leak.

Quebec provincial police said Friday that three workers are still missing 24 hours after an explosion at a fuel distribution company in the Lanaudiere region.

Montrealers really like their bagels — and shoes — apparently. Scores of sneaker fans lined up in a snowstorm Friday morning just to get their hands on Nike's latest creation inspired by the Montreal icon — the bagel.

A winter storm warning is in effect for the island, in addition to Laval, Vaudreuil, Valleyfield-Beauharnois and other regions in Quebec.

Winnipeg police are looking for two suspects after receiving reports that they tried to steal a man’s dog on Thursday.

Bundles of dried sage tied together with red ribbon hang from black fixtures connected to wood-panelled walls.

The Manitoba government is weeks behind its traditional time frame for consultations on the spring budget, and the Opposition New Democrats say it is a sign of dysfunction that also includes staff and cabinet changes.

Leaders of the Star Blanket Cree Nation are deciding how best to investigate the 2,000 anomalies found by ground penetrating radar searches around the site of its former residential school.

Saskatchewan’s court of appeals has dismissed an application to overturn the conviction of a man found guilty in the death of a Saskatoon father of five.

RCMP in Wakaw is looking for a man injured in the police are describing a"violent assault" involving a gun at the One Arrow First Nation.

The Saskatchewan Municipalities Board (SMB) dismissed White City’s application to annex 4,000 acres of land including all of Emerald Park on Thursday.

Leaders of the Star Blanket Cree Nation are deciding how best to investigate the 2,000 anomalies found by ground penetrating radar searches around the site of its former residential school.

Two people from Regina are facing several drug related charges after Yorkton RCMP searched a stolen vehicle in a ditch on Jan. 7.

Friday is a snow day for students in New Brunswick and Prince Edward Island as a winter storm brings a mix of snow, wind, freezing rain and rain to the region.

The head of emergency medicine for Halifax and the surrounding area says ERs are under the most extreme pressure that he's seen in his 23-year career, and he says it's taking a toll on patients and health-care workers.

Another Nova Scotia family is speaking out about the death of a loved one following a lengthy wait at an emergency department — and they’ve created a website where others can share their own stories.

Sarnia police say the body of a man previously reported missing has been found. Anthony Robertson was reported missing Dec. 29 and deemed a vulnerable person, prompting an intense search by Sarnia police and other community agencies such as OPP and fire.

OPP in Huron County have identified the victim of a fatal three-vehicle crash in Central Huron on Thursday. Michael Oakes, 44, of Central Huron was taken to hospital where he was pronounced deceased, according to police.

London police are investigating a robbery at a downtown bank branch Friday afternoon.

Algoma University says one of its professors is suspended after Sault police charged him with assault and sexual assault involving students.

Ontario Provincial Police said Friday they have arrested a suspect connected with online threats of young people in the area.

Police are investigating after two people were found dead at the scene of a residential structure fire in the French River area, south of Sudbury, earlier this week.

Snowy cold conditions appear to have kept the usual crowds away from Port Dover for Friday the 13th.

Police are investigating after someone flipped over eight large trucks at a gravel pit outside Aberfoyle and stole the vehicles’ catalytic converters.

Waterloo regional police are investigating after they say a disassembled firearm and ammunition were found in a bag near Preston High School.

CTV News Programs

Local News

© 2022 All rights reserved. Use of this Website assumes acceptance of Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy

source