Disney+ Hotstar to stream ‘Jaya Jaya Jaya Hey’ movie – BestMediaInfo

Best Media Info

Disney+ Hotstar is all set to stream ‘Jaya Jaya Jaya Hey’ movie beginning December 22.

This comes weeks after Mohanlal’s investigative thriller ‘Monster’ hit the screens on December 2.

By delivering the two finest films one after the other to the Malayali audience, Disney+Hotstar is celebrating this December as a Double-decker December

‘Jaya Jaya Jaya Hey’ is the story of Jaya, a girl born and raised in Kollam in a middle-class family, and the oppression she faces throughout her life. Starring Darshana Rajendran and Basil Joseph in the leading roles, this film raises the question of what three things a woman needs in family life.

Azeez Nedumangad, Aju Varghese, Manju Pillai, and Nobby are the other actors in the film.

‘Monster’, directed by Vysakh, a director known for making heavy-budget films, tells the story of Lucky Singh, who comes from Delhi to sell the flat he bought in Kochi.

Info@BestMediaInfo.com

source