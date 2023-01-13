Apple Seeds Second Beta of watchOS 9.2 to Developers – MacRumors

Apple today seeded the second beta of an upcoming watchOS 9.2 update to developers for testing purposes, with the new beta coming one week after the launch of the first watchOS 9.2 beta.



To install the new ‌watchOS 9.2 update, developers will need to download the configuration profile from the Apple Developer Center.

Once installed, ‌watchOS 9.2‌ can be downloaded through the dedicated Apple Watch app on the iPhone by going to General > Software update. To update to new software, an Apple Watch needs to have 50 percent battery life, it has to be placed on the charger, and it will need to be in range of the ‌‌‌iPhone‌‌‌ it is paired with.

watchOS 9.2 introduces support for a new Home app architecture that has also been added to iOS 16.2, iPadOS 16.2, and macOS Ventura. No other features that are Apple Watch specific have been found as of yet.

