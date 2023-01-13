Google fixes nine Android 13 issues for Pixel with October update – 9to5Google

October 3, 2022

Abner Li

– Oct. 3rd 2022 10:16 am PT

@technacity

Ahead of new Pixel phones, the Android 13 October update is rolling out with nine fixes.



After just five fixes last month, this second update touts nine improvements across Audio, Connectivity, User Interface, and Wi-Fi.

The bulk of fixes this month are for the Android 13 UI, including widget compatibility issues and empty Quick Settings tiles. There’s also a resolution for no app icon appearing in the media player for certain applications, as well as resolving a device crash when playing audio from local storage.

Use the following device key to interpret the Android 13 Pixel changelog:

*[1] Included on Pixel 4, Pixel 4 XL, Pixel 4a, Pixel 4a (5G), Pixel 5 and Pixel 5a (5G)

(This only applies to the first issue under Audio, with everything else in the October update benefiting all Android 13 Pixel devices.)

Audio

Connectivity

User Interface

Wi-Fi

@technacity

Editor-in-chief. Interested in the minutiae of Google and Alphabet. Tips/talk: abner@9to5g.com

