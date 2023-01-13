Dogecoin Finally Gets Twitter 'Cashtag' Price Index Support – Dogecoin (DOGE/USD) – Benzinga

Twitter has finally added a Dogecoin DOGE/USD "cashtag," a new feature that allows users to easily search the current prices of cryptocurrencies.

What Happened: Last month, Twitter unveiled a price index allowing users to search the current prices of two of the biggest cryptocurrencies — Bitcoin BTC/USD and Ethereum ETH/USD. However, Elon Musk’s beloved Dogecoin did not make the cut at that time.

DOGE advisor ‘Mishaboar’ expressed his gratitude to Musk for including DOGE in the price index. “Dogecoin has its chart hashtag now, type $doge to see the chart. You can also see the CPI announcement uptick. Thanks Elon!”

And so also Dogecoin has its chart hashtag now, type $doge to see the chart. You can also see the CPI announcement uptick. Thanks Elon!

Now we just need a lovely and sweet icon for #Dogecoin, like the one #Bitcoin has – but WITH A DOG in it, possibly. pic.twitter.com/nptQ1F4RpQ

The price chart shows the "View on Robinhood” link, taking you straight to their ETH or Bitcoin price charts when clicked, with an option to "Sign Up to Buy Ethereum" or Bitcoin underneath. No official partnership was disclosed between Twitter and Robinhood HOOD.

Price Action: At the time of writing, BTC was trading at $18,797, up 3.83%. DOGE at $0.080, up 1.61% in the last 24 hours, according to Benzinga Pro.

