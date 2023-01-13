Brazil's Americanas executives sold roughly $42 mln in shares between July and Sept 2022 – filings – Yahoo Finance

SAO PAULO, Jan 13 (Reuters) – Directors at Brazilian retailer Americanas, which announced 'accounting inconsistencies' close to $4 billion this week, sold around 215 million reais ($42.15 million) in Americanas shares between July and September, according to regulatory filings.

Controlling shareholders and members of the board did not sell relevant share volumes. Americanas announced former Chief Executive Miguel Gutierrez would be replaced by Sergio Rial after almost 30 years at Americanas in a securities filing on Aug. 19. Rial resigned on Wednesday, barely more than a week into the job. (Reporting by Tatiana Bautzer)

Presley, who inherited Elvis Presley's fortune, once claimed she had suffered an "11-year odyssey to financial ruin."

The two knew from the start they were working on fake accounts, according to a lawsuit filed by JP Morgan.

Electric vehicle (EV) stocks are soaring this week. EV maker Lucid Group (NASDAQ: LCID) was up by 30%, charging network company ChargePoint Holdings (NYSE: CHPT) was 24.1% above last Friday's closing price, and solid-state battery maker QuantumScape (NYSE: QS) was rising by 32.1% for the week, according to data provided by S&P Global Market Intelligence. Many growth stocks were rising this week as investors anticipated — and received — tamer inflation data that spurred hopes that the Federal Reserve would slow, or pause, interest rate hikes.

The global electric vehicle (EV) industry can generate $1.1 trillion in sales by 2030, but not every EV stock will end up a winner.

Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) stock tumbled in early trading on the Nasdaq Friday, as investors considered whether new price cuts on some of Tesla's most popular cars might indicate waning demand — and imperil profits at Tesla. Investors at General Motors (NYSE: GM) and Ford (NYSE: F) are fretting as well, as shares of those two car giants slide 4.5% and 6%, respectively. Shouldn't "bad" news for Tesla be good news for its competitors?

Expensive stocks can have low share prices. Cheap stocks can have high share prices. It might seem counterintuitive, but it's true. Of course, there are also attractively valued stocks that have low share prices.

European planemaker Airbus said it had withdrawn from a U.S. government-named panel reviewing Boeing’s safety processes and how they influence Boeing safety culture after two fatal 737 MAX crashes in recent years killed 346 people. The Federal Aviation Administration's (FAA) panel named last week includes MIT lecturer and aerospace engineer Javier de Luis whose sister was killed in a MAX crash, as well as experts from NASA, the FAA, labor unions, Southwest Airlines, American Airlines, United Airlines, GE Aviation and FedEx Express.

Home improvement retailer Home Depot is making a nationwide change to how it pays hourly employees next week. The move was first reported by Business Insider.

Pretty much all Warren Buffett has done is win since becoming CEO of Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A)(NYSE: BRK.B) in 1965. Including the 4% gain for Berkshire's Class A shares (BRK.A) in 2022, the Oracle of Omaha has overseen a greater than 3,700,000% aggregate return for his shareholders since taking the reins. With approximately four dozen securities in Berkshire Hathaway's investment portfolio, some are bound to underperform.

When Rivian Automotive's (NASDAQ: RIVN) stock closed at its all-time high of $172.01 in November 2021, the electric vehicle (EV) maker was worth $153 billion — making it more valuable than Ford and General Motors. Today, Rivian trades at about $16 per share with a market cap of $14.5 billion — which is less than 3 times its projected revenue for 2023.

General Electric (NYSE: GE) has completed the first part of its breakup, and GE shareholders are now owners of GE HealthCare Technologies (NASDAQ: GEHC). But what should you make of the change, and are the shares worth selling, adding to, or initiating a new position in? Here's the lowdown.

Investors have been taking a risk-on approach this week, sending markets higher led by the technology-laden Nasdaq Composite index. As of midday Friday, the Nasdaq was higher by about 4% for the week, or about double the gain of the S&P 500 index. One speculative growth stock that is blowing away even the Nasdaq returns for the week has been hydrogen fuel company Plug Power (NASDAQ: PLUG).

Tesla recently cut its car prices in the U.S. and Europe by up to a whopping 20% on certain models, some of which can qualify for the clean energy tax credit — that is, if they are delivered before…

A critical Social Security fund is projected to run out by 2034 — but that could happen even sooner.

Mortgage originators reported a collapse in origination volumes while mortgage real estate investment trusts (REITs) struggled with mortgage underperformance. Now that interest rates seem to be falling, investors are taking a fresh look at mortgage REITs. Is Annaly Capital (NYSE: NLY) a buy at these levels?

These two semiconductor investors are back to discuss Advanced Micro Devices and how it can continue to dominate the data center market.

