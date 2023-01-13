Shiba Inu (SHIB) Surges Above $0.0000115, Up Over 40% This Week – Yahoo Finance

Shiba Inu was last up over 14% in the last 24 hours, making it the best performing top 20 cryptocurrency.

With SHIBA/USD now above $0.0000115, the token is up over 40% on the week.

SHIB is benefitting from a broader rebound in crypto market sentiment this week, plus signs of bottom fishing.

A rally in broader cryptocurrency markets this week in wake of recent sharp declines and as rising US recession bets ease fears about US Federal Reserve hawkishness has facilitated a surge in Shiba Inu. The crypto community’s second favorite dog-inspired memecoin and self-proclaimed “Dogecoin killer” is up more than 13% in the last 24 hours according to CoinMarketCap data, making it the best performing crypto in the top 20 and fitting of the title of coin of the day.

SHIB/USD is currently trading just to the north of the $0.0000115, up around 41% on the week and up more than 60% versus earlier monthly lows just above $0.000007 per token, giving it a market cap of just above $6.3 billion, the 13th largest of any cryptocurrency. Shiba Inu’s rally this week has seen is surge above both its 21-Day Moving Average (at $0.0000095) and most recently its 50DMA (at $0.0000112).

This week has clearly marked a turning point in Shiba Inu’s near-term technical momentum and could indicate that the retail investors who drive SHIB price action are fishing for a bottom after the token fell back into its mid-2021 ranges earlier this month. A surge in the number of SHIB holders to nearly 2 million as of Friday from under 1.2 million one week ago according to data published by Twitter account @letsburnshiba supports this thesis. Meanwhile, according to Whalestats, the SHIB token holdings of the top 100 largest Ethereum wallets (SHIB is an ERC-20 token) have surged to nearly $600 million.

The SHIB/USD bulls face some barriers to further upside. This week’s high at just below $0.000012 looms just above current levels. Then there are some late-May highs in the $0.0000125-0.000013 area. But if the cryptocurrency can clear these hurdles, there isn’t much stopping it (in terms of technical resistance, anyway) from rallying all the way back to test the January lows just above $0.000017. That would be a further nearly 50% rally from current levels.

Though Shiba Inu faces significant criticism for its lack of utility, it has a track record of being able to attract significant speculative flows. Given the cryptocurrency’s large and dedicated fanbase and massive social media presence, placing big bets against SHIB could be risky.

Indeed, it doesn’t take much to get Shiba Inu investors’ juices flowing. Some cited this week’s upside as being driven by a new proposal by the token’s developers last Sunday to change how the ecosystem’s BONE token is used on the ShibaSwap platform. According to the proposal, the BONE token, the ShibaSwap platform’s governance and utility token, could in the future be used as fees to perform actions in the soon-to-be-released layer-2 Shibarium protocol.

Once launched, SHIB tokens will migrate to Shibarium from the Ethereum blockchain, with developers saying that this should significantly lower gas fees associated with SHIB transactions, as well as introduce a burn mechanism. Shibarium is expected to be launched later in 2022 and, broader crypto market conditions allowing, there is every chance that Fear Of Missing Out ahead of its launch could send SHIB flying higher.

This article was originally posted on FX Empire

Norway shooting suspect thought to be Islamist with mental health issues – police

Ukraine troops ‘almost left’ Sievierodonetsk as Russian missiles pound north, west

Swiss university’s academic award to Mussolini will not be revoked

Horror on Oslo Pride day as gunman goes on deadly rampage at gay bar

Biden signs bipartisan gun safety bill into law

U.S. screened 2.45 million air passengers Friday, highest since early 2020

Presley, who inherited Elvis Presley's fortune, once claimed she had suffered an "11-year odyssey to financial ruin."

The two knew from the start they were working on fake accounts, according to a lawsuit filed by JP Morgan.

Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) stock tumbled in early trading on the Nasdaq Friday, as investors considered whether new price cuts on some of Tesla's most popular cars might indicate waning demand — and imperil profits at Tesla. Investors at General Motors (NYSE: GM) and Ford (NYSE: F) are fretting as well, as shares of those two car giants slide 4.5% and 6%, respectively. Shouldn't "bad" news for Tesla be good news for its competitors?

The global electric vehicle (EV) industry can generate $1.1 trillion in sales by 2030, but not every EV stock will end up a winner.

Yahoo Finance Live anchors break down quarterly earnings for JPMorgan Chase & Co., Bank of America, Wells Fargo, and Citigroup.

Electric vehicle (EV) stocks are soaring this week. EV maker Lucid Group (NASDAQ: LCID) was up by 30%, charging network company ChargePoint Holdings (NYSE: CHPT) was 24.1% above last Friday's closing price, and solid-state battery maker QuantumScape (NYSE: QS) was rising by 32.1% for the week, according to data provided by S&P Global Market Intelligence. Many growth stocks were rising this week as investors anticipated — and received — tamer inflation data that spurred hopes that the Federal Reserve would slow, or pause, interest rate hikes.

Pulte Capital CEO Bill Pulte and Thor Equities CEO Joe Sitt explain why U.S. real estate is headed towards "big trouble" in 2023 and could put "a lot of things to a stop."

Yahoo Finance Live anchors discuss the decline in stock for UnitedHealth following fourth-quarter earnings.

"My hot girl summer."

Yahoo Finance Live anchor Seana Smith highlights tickers making the biggest moves in after-hours trading.

Home improvement retailer Home Depot is making a nationwide change to how it pays hourly employees next week. The move was first reported by Business Insider.

Recently, Zacks.com users have been paying close attention to AMC Entertainment (AMC). This makes it worthwhile to examine what the stock has in store.

When Rivian Automotive's (NASDAQ: RIVN) stock closed at its all-time high of $172.01 in November 2021, the electric vehicle (EV) maker was worth $153 billion — making it more valuable than Ford and General Motors. Today, Rivian trades at about $16 per share with a market cap of $14.5 billion — which is less than 3 times its projected revenue for 2023.

YouTube Host Matt Kohrs joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss meme stocks, volatility, trading opportunities for investors, Bed Bath & Beyond, and the outlook for retail traders in 2023.

A critical Social Security fund is projected to run out by 2034 — but that could happen even sooner.

These two semiconductor investors are back to discuss Advanced Micro Devices and how it can continue to dominate the data center market.

With inventory reportedly piling up, Tesla analysts and investors predicted price cuts were coming — and they were right. Wedbush analyst Dan Ives said the the cuts are the “right medicine at the right time.” In a note to clients today, Ives argued that lowering prices is the correct strategic move as demand may be waning and competition is heating up.

Tesla recently cut its car prices in the U.S. and Europe by up to a whopping 20% on certain models, some of which can qualify for the clean energy tax credit — that is, if they are delivered before…

Stock Splits make a stock more liquid and cheaper but they can also invite sell-offs if done too frequently. Reverse splits are fewer.

General Electric (NYSE: GE) has completed the first part of its breakup, and GE shareholders are now owners of GE HealthCare Technologies (NASDAQ: GEHC). But what should you make of the change, and are the shares worth selling, adding to, or initiating a new position in? Here's the lowdown.

source