Watch: Samsung drops first official Galaxy S23 teaser videos – Android Authority

Samsung has finally confirmed a February 1 Unpacked event for its upcoming Galaxy S23 series phones, and the company has now posted its first teaser videos as well.

Samsung China posted two videos to its Weibo account today, hinting at camera-related improvements for the Galaxy S23 series.

“Megapixels that will make you say wooow,” reads the first video, while also noting that “wow-worthy resolution is coming” soon. This is undoubtedly a reference to the Galaxy S23 Ultra’s long-rumored upgrade from a 108MP main camera to a 200MP shooter. Check out the clip below.

Meanwhile, the second video notes that “stunning night photos are coming.” This would be in line with tipster Ice Universe’s recent claims that the Galaxy S23 Ultra will have major low-light photography improvements. Check out the second clip below.

