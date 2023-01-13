These Are the Best Amazon Prime Day Fire TV Deals Happening … – Popular Mechanics

Gear-obsessed editors choose every product we review. We may earn commission if you buy from a link. How we test gear.

Amazon is slashing prices on their popular Fire TVs during Prime Day.

Amazon Prime Day revealed major savings yesterday, and with deals only lasting through the end of today, we’re seeing that the mega-sale was definitely worth the hype. The exciting shopping event reaches across all areas of the site, from headphones and gaming essentials to tools and TVs — including plenty of Prime Day Fire TV deals.

Along with the news of Prime Day 2, Amazon announced their , bringing their in-house televisions to a whole new level. The tech giant is releasing 65- and 75-inch models that start at $800 and cap at just under $1,100.

Amazon Fire TVs and Fire TV Sticks give you direct access to Alexa to control your TV with voice. All feature a built-in Fire TV interface to stream content on your favorite apps. Plus, each Amazon Fire TV has an HDMI eARC output, so you’re able to connect it to external audio for a high quality sound experience.

Whether you’re in the market for a smaller model to put in a guest room or need a 65-inch on your family room wall, read on to take advantage of the best Amazon Prime Day Fire TV deals happening right now.

We loved the price of this Toshiba pick so much we ranked it our best budget 4K Fire TV, and that price gets more exciting with the 24 percent off Prime Day discount. The Toshiba TV has a built-in Fire TV interface so you can ditch the external hardware to stream your favorite shows and movies.

While the 43-inch option does not support Dolby Vision, this new release still supports vivid 4K Ultra HD, HDR 10, HLD, and Dolby Digital Plus. Beyond the visuals, the television has a slim profile and ultra thin bezels for a sleek look.

You’re saving $120 on this 4K pick. The stellar screen quality gives you a dynamic viewing experience and you can even set up HDMI eARC with your soundbars for further audio enjoyment.

You’re still getting the brilliant 4K display with this 65-inch option, but your cinematic experience is enhanced with Dolby Vision, which provides elevated color contrast, brightness and clarity. This large-screen option can connect to your smart home devices through Alexa.

With Dolby Vision, total hands-free voice control, and a savings of $210, the Prime Day deal on this pick brings it below the $1,000 mark. It’s the largest screen size for the Fire TV Omni Series and HDR, HLG, plus Dolby Vision TV does not disappoint when it comes to display brightness, clarity, and color.

If you’re looking for the Fire TV experience without replacing your large tech, this is a great and affordable option, especially now that it’s half the original price. The remote offers voice control with Amazon’s Alexa and the stick supports fast HD streaming. Plus, it made its way onto our best streaming sticks list.

A more premium option, the Fire TV Stick 4K Max supports 4K streaming, faster app starts, and a more fluid navigation experience. It’s compatible with Wi-Fi 6, and the Prime Day deal price makes it even more worth the money.

