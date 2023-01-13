State Route 92 closed indefinitely; Half Moon Bay seeing increased … – San Mateo Daily Journal

Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.

Thank you for visiting the Daily Journal. We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase an Enhanced Subscription to continue reading.

Please purchase an Enhanced Subscription to continue reading.

Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.

DIGITAL ACCESS to all our award winning content online

Commenting capabilities on every story

Access to our daily e-edition for the past 90 issues

The good feeling of supporting real, local news in your community

DIGITAL ACCESS to all our award winning content (does not include e-edition) online

Commenting capabilities on every story

The good feeling of supporting real, local news in your community

Thank you for listening to Jerry drone on during the Rotary Lunch! As a reward, please enjoy one free month of access to the San Mateo Daily Journal’s website and e-edition. Offer expires October 31, 2022, so sign up today!

THANKS for visiting our booth at the Taste of the County. Enjoy one free month of digital access to our website and e-edition. This offer expires November 1, 2022, so hurry!

Sorry, no promotional deals were found matching that code.

Promotional Rates were found for your code.

Sorry, an error occurred.

do not remove

Showers this evening, becoming a steady rain overnight. Low around 55F. Winds SSE at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch..

Showers this evening, becoming a steady rain overnight. Low around 55F. Winds SSE at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch.

Updated: January 13, 2023 @ 4:55 pm

A sinkhole formed on State Route 92 has forced the road’s closure.

Reporter

A sinkhole formed on State Route 92 has forced the road’s closure.

State Route 92 remains closed indefinitely from Highway 35 west to Pilarcitos Creek Road in both directions due to a sinkhole, cutting off Half Moon Bay from the Peninsula and forcing drivers to use Highway 1.

Half Moon Bay City Manager Matthew Chidester said there is no time estimate for when crews will finish repairs and reopen the road. For the time being, people living on the coast must go either north through Pacifica or around Sharp Park Road to reach the Peninsula. However, people can also go south, where law enforcement is controlling roads and one-lane options that are passable but slow.

“This morning, there was a significant increase in cars heading northbound on Highway 1 beyond normal,” Chidester said. “I haven’t heard of any significant holdups, but the longer this goes, the more cars are going to be on the road.”

Most people living on State Route 92 have access to their homes because it is below where Caltrans crews are working to fix the sinkhole. Chidester said crews are letting local traffic in for people who live or work in the area before the sinkhole. Vehicles, however, must come from Half Moon Bay to access their homes and businesses. Chidester said the sinkhole is just east of where Pilarcitos Creek Road connects to State Route 92, with it big enough to cause safety issues on both sides of the road. The initial closure occurred on Jan. 11, with some controlled traffic still allowed. However, around 7 a.m. Jan. 12, the hard closure of the area occurred.

Chidester’s biggest concerns are emergency access vehicles getting through as quickly as possible and people trying to get to doctor’s appointments.

Chidester said most closures on State Route 92 are for trees that fall or a traffic accident. He noted the road is generally in good condition and is the first time he can remember it being closed for problems. Significant improvements occurred more than 10 years ago to improve the containment walls and widening.

“For the most part, Highway 92 is in really great shape,” Chidester said.

Councilmember Harvey Rarback said the State Route 92 closure would affect traffic and cause issues for many residents, given the lack of access to the Peninsula.

“It’s a big problem on the coast being isolated,” Rarback said.

Chidester said the city was in a good place with the storm overall and was monitoring any future issues or if any further action needed to be taken. Hard-hit areas on the coast include the Moonridge farmworker housing community, residents on Oak Avenue and Pescadero residents. Many in those areas have had to evacuate, with some in Pescadero without power for days.

curtis@smdailyjournal.com

(650) 344-5200 ext. 102

SENIOR SHOWCASE MILLBRAE Read moreSenior Showcase Millbrae

Scott McVicker said:

View more

Tafhdyd said:

View more

Ray Fowler said:

View more

Mike Caggiano said:

View more

willallen said:

GI? Used to mean a soldier. Just like that it means something else.. Another example of media power. Well, they are both government issue.

View more

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.

Error! There was an error processing your request.

If it breaks, we’ll send it to you.

Join this email list to be kept abreast of breaking news.

Sign up today!

Wake up to our carefully curated list of headlines with the Daily Journal’s daily newsletter.

All the top stories — local news, local sports, lifestyle, opinions, obituaries, entertainment, plus regional/national/global info to keep you informed. Newsletter arrives every morning for your convenience.

Sign up today!

Would you like to receive our Marketing and Business Intelligence newsletter? The Daily Journal is proud to offer a newsletter providing vital information that will benefit your career, your business, and/or your organization.

Get updates on LOCAL SPORTS!

All the latest and greatest local sports headlines straight to your inbox. Every Monday, Wednesday and Friday morning, the Daily Journal will send you links to our best local sports stories.

Sign up now!

If you have an event you’d like to list on the site, submit it now!

source