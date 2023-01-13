Has Elon Musk bought Google? Viral Twitter rumor debunked – HITC – Football, Gaming, Movies, TV, Music

HITC

Photo by Saul Martinez/Getty Images

After the entrepreneur acquired Twitter last year, a false rumor has started trending online that claims Elon Musk has bought Google.

Following his 51st birthday, Musk added Twitter to his business portfolio and completed the $44 billion takeover of the social media platform.

But ever since the acquisition, people around the world have urged the SpaceX founder to purchase other big tech companies and media outlets.

For instance, a rumor went viral over the weekend alleging Elon Musk had bought Google. But did Musk buy Google? Here’s how the claim began and how social media users have reacted.

No, Elon Musk hasn’t bought Google, despite a viral YouTube video alleging the business magnate had acquired the tech giant.

The clip comes from the channel Elon Musk Zone (914k subscribers), which shares “cinematic” videos based on appearances and messages from Musk to “provide viewers with a more immersive experience.”

The video, which has amassed a whopping 400k views, claims Musk likes to have his hands in multiple industry pies and alleges “Google is the new game-changer” for him. The clip further alleges Musk fans “seem to know his big next move” in the tech industry.

But despite the video being entitled ‘Elon Musk: I Officially Bought Google’ it actually discusses the fact Musk has the resources and ability to take over a tech giant like Google.

The video even features an edited picture of Musk shaking hands with Google chief executive Sundar Pichai as its featured image, which has further fooled users on social media.

A rumor like this one emerged in December 2022, when another spoof YouTube channel made similar claims.

Although Musk hasn’t bought Google in January 2023, many social media users across the globe were fooled by the claims made in the viral video.

“Hey @elonmusk there’s a rumor you bought Google,” one user wrote.

Someone else asked: “Is there anyone that believes Elon Musk has bought Google?” A third user replied: “It’s not real.”

Another shared: “The same channel said he bought Facebook. The same channel claimed he hired MrBeast as CEO. I once thought it was a legit channel for Musk news. Now, not so much.”

I just hear @elonmusk bought #Google, is this true…?? pic.twitter.com/MS5dTidmi8

While Musk hasn’t acquired Google, the SpaceX founder and the tech giant joined forces to provide better connectivity services through Starlink.

In May 2021, Google announced its Cloud unit would deliver networking services to SpaceX and supply services through Starlink’s satellites.

The report noted SpaceX would install ground stations at Google data centers to connect to Starlink satellites and provide faster internet connection.

In other news, TikTok star Noah Brady a.k.a pworddestroyer69 dies, fans mourn his loss

source