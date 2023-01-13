Crypto Trading Platform Reveals Surging Sign Ups for Its … – Cryptonews

Leading professional cryptocurrency trading intelligence platform Dash 2 Trade just hit a key milestone in its nascent growth. Dash 2 Trade, which is set to launch the alpha version of its platform in Q2 this year, is currently conducting beta testing of its presale analytics dashboard.

According to Dash 2 Trade’s official Twitter account, the number of sign-ups testing the beta presale dashboard hit 7,000 earlier this week, a good sign that the platform will attract large numbers of users when it goes live later this year. Dash 2 Trade will offer a free and premium version of its platform, the latter of which users will be able to access via a subscription paid in Dash 2 Trade’s native crypto token D2T.



Dash 2 Trade is an analytics platform tailored towards professional/highly active cryptocurrency investors. The platform hosts an array of useful features, including trading signals, social metrics data, on-chain indicators, a presale insights and scoring system, newsfeeds and a strategy back-testing tool.

One of Dash 2 Trade’s unique selling points versus its competitors is its presale token surveillance and scoring system. The system is devoted to providing due diligence on presale projects. This could be a highly valuable tool for investors, given that presales, while still considered risky, have historically been able to yield the best crypto returns.

Presales analytics have generally been underserved by trading platforms up until now, with some suggesting this is because it can be difficult to get reliable data. Dash 2 Trade utilizes a combination of automated systems and human analysts to inform its scoring system.

With about 20-30 presales launching every week, it’s near impossible for investors to keep tabs on all of them without help. As a result, the dashboard is expected to attract significant demand.

D2T, the token that powers the Dash 2 Trading platform, listed across numerous centralized and decentralized cryptocurrency exchanges earlier this week.

Things started well, with D2T reaching as high as $0.06 per token on Wednesday, according to Trading View citing Gate.io exchange data. That was substantially above the price that presale investors paid in the final stage of the presale of $0.0556.

However, the sellers have since gained control and D2T has since been pushed back under $0.02, a near 70% drop post-ICO highs.

But investors shouldn’t lose hope. Project fundamentals looking good. Beta testing is underway and is attracting a lot of hype. Meanwhile, the launch of the alpha version of the platform’s dashboard remains on track for next quarter, which will provide Dash 2 Trade with immediate cash flow that the project can use to further expand development and marketing activities.

Many bulls may be enticed to buy the dip, with D2T currently changing at a substantial discount versus its end-of-presale price. Prior to the token’s listing, some traders, including popular presale analyst Jacob Crypto Bury, had been arguing that D2T has a good shot of producing 10x returns. Given that D2T has fallen from its presale price, investors buying at current levels could be looking at 20x returns, or even more if they are willing to stomach volatility over a longer time horizon.

