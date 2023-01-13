Samsung Galaxy A14 5G now available in the US for $199.99 – Geeky Gadgets

Geeky Gadgets

1:01 pm January 13, 2023



The Samsung Galaxy A14 5G smartphone was made official earlier this month and now the handset has gone on sale in the USA.

The Galaxy A14 retails for $199.99 in the US and it is compatible with the major carriers including AT&T T-Mobile and Verizon.

As a reminder, the handset features a MediaTek Dimensity 700 processor and it features 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage, there is also a microSD card slot for additional storage.

The Samsung Galaxy A14 5G comes with a 6.6 inch IPS LCD display that has a Full HD+ resolution and a 90HZ refresh rate.

The device has a range of cameras, there is a single camera on the front and three cameras on the back of the handset.

On the front of the handset, there is a 13-megapixel camera that is designed for making video calls and for taking Selfies. On the rear of the device, the three cameras are made up of a 50-megapixel main camera, plus a 2-megapixel macro and a 2-megapixel depth camera.

The new Galaxy A14 smartphone is now available to buy in the USA, the handset costs $199.99 and you can see more details over at Samsung at the link below. The device comes in a choice of three colors, Light Green, Silver, and Black.

Source Samsung, GSM Arena

