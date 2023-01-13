Helium migrates to Solana Blockchain – CryptoTvplus

Barry Silbert, clarifies misinformation; states amount DCG owes Genesis Capital
Celo upgrades brand and thanks users for their contribution
El Salvador passes law to create Bitcoin bonds
SBF reiterates Binance’s role in the collapse of FTX
Why Bill Gates says AI not Web3 is the future
Here are the expected crypto buildups in 2023
How To Create and Sell Your NFTs on Instagram
NFT Fractionalization: what you should know about Tessera
What is Address Poisoning and how to prevent it?
How to make money with NFTs in 2023
Why media houses are important in crypto
Why Central Banks will opt for gold not bitcoin
Bitcoin: How the bear market has affected Institutions
How bitcoin is helping to manage climate change
Why CBDCs are political tools not financial tools
Paxful delists ETH. See why
Coinbase and Apple disagree over NFT gas fees on iOS Wallets
TopGoal Partners with Binance Fan Token to launch Football Metaverse.
What is NFT utility and why does it matter?
CR7 NFT Collection auction to go live in 24 hrs
How to connect Trust Wallet to Binance Smart Chain (BEP20)
Unstoppable Domains moves to integrate with Fantom
Nine (9) Features You Need to Know About Fantom Blockchain
Understanding the Consensus of Fantom: Lachesis.
Understanding the Fantom (FTM) Blockchain
OpenSea Expands Access to Avalanche NFTs, Launches Support
Avalanche Ecosystem: Chains, DEXes & Wallets
Avalanche Blockchain Consensus Algorithm
Understanding Avalanche Blockchain
Polkadot’s Co-founder, Gavin Wood steps down
Polkadot: Parachain & Substrate
Understanding the Polkadot Blockchain
Understanding the HECO (Huobi ECO) Chain
Helium migrates to Solana Blockchain
Solana & Ethereum battle for NFT supremacy — report
AC Milan to launch NFT game with Monkey League
How to trade NFTs on Magic Eden
Understanding Solana, it’s Proof of History & Smart Contract
South Korean Ministry Declares Do Kwon’s Passport invalid
Terra Blockchain Ecosystem: DeFi And Stablecoins
The Terra Blockchain Consensus Algorithm
Terra Blockchain Ecosystem: DEXes & Wallets
Metaverse, Web 3.0 Disruption and Blockchain Advancement to be Discussed at MetaWeek in Dubai
“An Evening with Lars” – Discussions on Finance, Web3 and The Digital Economy
Nigerian Government Interested in Crypto Despite Restrictions
Betting BIG on DeFi & NFTs – A BNUG Event
DeFi Conference 2021: The Rise of Decentralised Finance
Bahamian Regulators deny involvement in FTX Bahamian Exclusive Withdrawals
We need solutions that help businesses in a decentralized manner
Monetary Policy has been replaced with tyranny; e-Naira will be a flop – Chiagozie Iwu
Senator Ihenyen, Chairman-elect, SiBAN Shares his Plans & Commitment to Take SiBAN to the next level
Did you miss Inside Blockchain on CryptoTvplus yesterday 16th Nov.?
Best Crypto Trading Strategies
How to participate in zkSync Airdrop
4 mistakes crypto traders should avoid.
How to Trade Crypto Using Support And Resistance
Bybit Cuts Down Staffs Amid Market Crash
A new world of Possibilities as Roqqu gets license to operate in over 20 European countries
Crypto Bootcamp Community is set to host the biggest blockchain and crypto education bootcamp.
Cassava Network & Play1st Launches Africa’s Largest Esports Gaming League with the Inaugural ‘Cassava x Play1st Cup’
Why OpenSea adopts OpenRarity ranking methodology
Truzact partners with Bitgert (BRISE); world’s first zero gas fee blockchain
Here’s what CZ thinks will drive crypto adoption in 2023
Here are the expected crypto buildups in 2023
Why Nigeria will explore big data and AI for payments
How crypto VCs will invest in 2023
Why Nigeria is considering cross-border CBDCs
Solana
Ethereum NFT Solana
News Solana
NFT Solana
Solana
Published
on
By
Helium Foundation has announced its migration to the Solana Blockchain and the launch of its Hotspots NFTs on the Solana Blockchain.
Helium is migrating onto the @Solana blockchain ~Q1 2023. Did you know @Helium Hotspots will each be represented by an NFT on Solana—creating almost 1 million new Solana NFTs during the Helium #MintORama?
If you missed our Transition AMA on Dec. 1st, here's a recap. 🧵 👇
— Helium Foundation (@HeliumFndn) December 15, 2022
According to the announcement, the foundation’s migration into the Solana Blockchain will see all their available decentralized wireless network hotspots become represented by NFTs on the Solana Blockchain, introducing about 1 million new NFTs into the Solana Ecosystem.
The Foundation stated that “tons of progress” had been made in terms of migrating chain data into Solana mainnet, as its implementation is almost coded complete and would soon be ready for third-party audit. Along with the onchain, data are upgrades to the voter stake registry, SPL Governance UI (Realms) that support Helium-style voting, which was added by Pyth price oracle to smart contracts for DC cost.
The nonprofit chain also highlighted that its team was already working on NFT Compression technology to reduce the cost of minting about 1 million Hotspots, as the entire helium chain, which comprises 700,000 wallets, 1 million hotspot NFTs, multiple token balances, and other chain data were going to be compressed into 32 bytes.
The migrating chain also announced that there would be downtime on chain functionalities for 24 hours as the migration reaches its completion for token rewards. They also stated that Helium Oracles would already be running Data Transfer Accounting and Proof of Concept (PoC). This means that rewards and network transfers would be retained The Foundation encouraged users to use the Helium wallet for smoother transition and transactions.
After the migration, the Foundation has said that staked Validators would have an opportunity to “define the lockup period” for that validator tokens veHNT and that these tokens would earn a bonus 3x voting weight if locked soon after the migration, as there is a 6-month minimum lock-up.
Helium Foundation is a nonprofit organization looking to provide access to decentralized wireless networks and support the proliferation of secure, cost-effective peer-to-peer wireless networks.
Read Also:
Trump goes Crypto
Solana & Ethereum battle for NFT supremacy — report
DeGods & y00ts to leave Solana for Ethereum & Polygon in 2023
Native Solana wallet, Sollet shuts down; deactivates website
Clockwork wants to help you schedule SOL-based transactions
Data compression on Solana can scale NFT minting
Looking into 2023, CoinMarketCap asked CZ, founder and CEO of Binance, about the key element that will drive adoption in…
Each year in the crypto industry comes with its own peculiar challenges that drives the development of the succeeding year….
Big data and artificial intelligence are becoming an integral part of recent developments around the world. The statement, that data…
The investments made in crypto in 2022 surpassed what was done in 2021. The expectations of investors in 2022 were…
In a report, the Nigeria Payments System Vision, 2025, by the Central Bank of Nigeria, the African nation seeks to…
Copyright © 2022 CryptoTvplus. Powered by MA Media.