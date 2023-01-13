Watch Big Game on new big-screen TV with Exchange's Mars … – Fairfield Daily Republic

TRAVIS AIR FORCE BASE — Travis shoppers have a chance to catch every tackle, touchdown and toe-tapping catch of the big game on a brand-new big-screen TV thanks to the Army & Air Force Exchange Service’s worldwide Mars sweepstakes.

Through Feb. 3, authorized Travis Air Force Base Exchange shoppers can enter at ShopMyExchange.com/sweepstakes for a chance to win one of three big-screen TVs. Each prize will be awarded as a $1,500 Exchange gift card.

“Whether enjoying your favorite shows, streaming movies or cheering on your team, it’s more fun on a big-screen TV,” Travis Exchange General Manager Phonda Bishop said in a press release. “Three lucky winners will get the chance to unwind with these great prizes.”

No purchase is necessary to enter or win. Honorably discharged veterans and Department of Defense civilians and retirees are also eligible to enter.

